The Illinois Fighting Illini take their four-game winning streak on the road to College Park for a clash with the Maryland Terrapins. The Fighting Illini and the Terrapins are two of the top 20 programs in the nation. This match-up should tell us a great deal about each program. Maryland puts their undefeated record on the line, and the Terps' home crowd will be ready for this one.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Maryland Terrapins: Betting Odds

Terrence Shannon Jr. is the critical scorer for the Fighting Illini. Shannon Jr. is scoring 20 points per game, while shooting under 50% from the field. When the Fighting Illini's offense hit a lull, they turn to Terrence Shannon Jr. for a bucket.

Dain Dainja is a force on the inside for the Fighting Illini. The Terrapins will have an issue dealing with the defensive prowess of Dainja, who leads the Illini in rebounding and blocked shots.

Coleman Hawkins plays the role of a classic point guard for the Illini. Hawkins leads the team in assists, getting his teammates involved. Hawkins is a menace on the defensive end, leading the team in steals.

Julian Reese is a physical enforcer for the Maryland Terrapins. Reese averages 14 points per game while also leading the Terps in rebounds and blocked shots.

Similar to the Illini, Maryland has a go-to scorer in Donta Scott. Scott leads Maryland in scoring with 16 points per game. When Maryland has to have a basket, they turn to Donta Scott.

Jahmir Young keeps the Maryland offense on schedule. Young averages 14 points per night while leading the Terps in assists.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Maryland Terrapins: Match Details

Fixture: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Maryland Terrapins

Date & Time: Friday, December 2, 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: XFINITY Center, College Park, Maryland

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Maryland Terrapins: Prediction

In many ways, Illinois and Maryland are mirror images of one another. The PG battle between Coleman Hawkins and Jahmir Young will go a long way in determining a winner here. Can Dain Dainja and Julian Reese exert their physicality over the other? If so, the interior advantage could determine the outcome. Which scorer will step up with the critical shot -- Terrence Shannon Jr. or Donta Scott? This one feels razor-sharp; take whoever is getting the points. Take the underdog to cover.

Final Prediction: Take the Points (-110)

