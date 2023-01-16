Illinois vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 16 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Two teams in the Big Ten will be playing tonight, with the Illinois Fighting Illini in Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Since beginning conference play 0-3, Illinois has won their last three to even up their Big Ten record at 3-3. Illinois has a 12-5 overall record and a 3-2 record against teams ranked heading into the game. This will be their fourth road game of the season and a chance for a second straight road win.

Minnesota has played three straight games that ended by one possession, only winning the most recent one at Ohio State. The win was their first in the conference this season, as they sit at the bottom with a 1-4 conference record.

This game could prove to be pivotal for both teams. Let's see if Illinois will stay hot or if Minnesota will add another conference win to their resume.

Illinois vs. Minnesota Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Illinois -9.5 (-104) Over 136.5 (-106) -430 Michigan +9.5 (-118) Under 136.5 (-114) +330

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Illinois vs. Minnesota Match Details

Fixture: Illinois Fighting Illini @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Date and Time: Monday, January 16, 2023, 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Williams Arena

Illinois vs. Minnesota Key Stats

Illinois has better numbers across the board.

The Fighting Illini score 76.8 points per game on 46.0% shooting. The Golden Gophers put up 64.7 points per game on 43.6% shooting.

Illinois holds opponents to 63.9 points per game while limiting them to 39.4% shooting from the floor. Minnesota's foes score 67.5 per game and shoot 41.8% from the field.

Per game, Illinois grabs 38.9 rebounds, and Minnesota pulls down 34.8.

Illinois gets 6.2 blocks and 7.6 steals per game. Minnesota only gets 4.5 blocks and 4.8 steals per game.

The three-point shooting and assist numbers for both teams are identical. Minnesota shoots 33.3% from three, and Illinois shoots 33.2%. Both teams have averaged 14.1 assists per game this season.

Illinois vs. Minnesota Betting Prediction

Illinois is the better team, but Minnesota has been a tough task for their last five opponents, regardless of the disparity between the teams. On paper, Illinois should run away with this, but they have limited road experience this season. Minnesota pushes Illinois to the limit tonight, and possibly even pulls out the win.

Prediction: Minnesota +9.5 (-118)

Poll : 0 votes