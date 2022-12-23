Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - December 23 | 2022-23 NBA Season

For the third time this season, the Indiana Pacers will battle the Miami Heat. These two teams split the first two matchups, two tight and low-scoring affairs that took place in Indiana.

The Pacers ended a two-game skid on Wednesday when they took down the Celtics, putting their record at 16-16. On Tuesday, the Heat lost to the Bulls, which snapped their four-game winning streak, also placing their record at 16-16.

The outcome of this season series could loom large for either team's playoff hopes, and a win tonight would guarantee at least a split. Let's see if Indiana can secure a second straight victory on the road, or if Miami will bounce back from Tuesday's home loss to take tonight's game.

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers @ Miami Heat

Date and Time: Friday, December 23, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: FTX Arena

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat Betting odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Indiana Pacers +6.5 (-115) Over 223.5 (-110) +210 Miami Heat -6.5 (-105) Under 223.5 (-110) -250

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat Starting 5s

Pacers: PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Andrew Nembhard, SF - Buddy Hield, PF - Aaron Nesmith, C - Myles Turner

Heat: PG - Kyle Lowry, SG - Tyler Herro, SF - Jimmy Butler, PF - Haywood Highsmith, C - Bam Adebayo

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat Injury Report

Both teams have extensive injury lists tonight, although fortunately not many players are ruled out.

The Pacers have Kendall Brown, Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, and Daniel Theis all listed with various ailments. Kendall Brown and Daniel Theis are listed as out for them.

The Heat have listed Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, and Omer Yertseven with injuries tonight. Only Omer Yertseven is officially ruled out so far.

Player Team Injury Status Kendall Brown Pacers Leg Out Tyrese Haliburton Pacers Wrist Questionable Aaron Nesmith Pacers Ankle Questionable Daniel Theis Pacers Knee Out Jimmy Butler Heat Knee Probable Dewayne Dedmon Heat Foot Probable Udonis Haslem Heat Achilles Questionable Caleb Martin Heat Ankle Questionable Gabe Vincent Heat Knee Questionable Omer Yertseven Heat Ankle Out

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat Prediction

The first two games between these teams didn't even exceed 200 total points. The final score in November was 101-99, and the final on December 12, with both teams pretty healthy, was 87-82.

The Heat score the second-fewest points per game while allowing the fifth-fewest, and Indiana seems to play right into their style when they meet up. I expect another low-scoring contest tonight.

Prediction: Under 223.5 (-110)

