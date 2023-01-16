Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 16| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Indiana Pacers take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Monday (January 16) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are given down below:

The Pacers come into this game on the back of a streak of three consecutive defeats. Following that run of poor form, they are now down to the eighth seed in the Eastern conference standings. They currently have an overall record of 23-21 with a win percentage of 52%. Despite losing their last three, they have won six of their last 10, thanks to the inspiring form of Buddy Hield, who is averaging 20 a night, including four threes per game. In their last game, they were defeated 112-130 by the Memphis Grizzlies, thanks to their star backcourt duo of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane.

The Bucks have been stuck in a lot of inconsistency lately. They have only won five of their last 10 and have lost both of their last two. They come into this game with an overall record of 27-16 and are currently sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. It is getting increasingly tight up at the top as the four teams below the Celtics are all tied at 27 wins which includes the Brooklyn Nets in second, Philadelphia in fourth and the Cavaliers in fifth place. All these sides are vying for the second seed, hence piling pressure on each other.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 2023 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Knee Out Milwaukee Bucks Khris Middleton Knee Out

Both sides will come into this game with one of the regular starters out with injury, as Tyrese Haliburton and Khris Middleton miss out for their respective sides.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Indiana Pacers +10.5 (-110) Over 228 (-110) +420 Milwaukee Bucks -10.5 (-111) Under 228 (-110) -560

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers: PG Andrew Nembhard SG Benedict Mathurin SF Buddy Hield PF Aaron Nesmith C Myles Turner (GTD)

Milwaukee Bucks: PG Jrue Holiday (GTD) SG Grayson Allen SF Pat Connaughton PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (GTD) C Brook Lopez

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Prediction

Milwaukee have struggled for results without Giannis on the court this season as they have lost both of their last two games, which he missed against the Miami Heat. Now that he is back, they are obviously a much stronger side and have more than enough to beat the Pacers tonight. The Pacers themselves have a bit of an injury problem as their floor general Haliburton is absent.

The Bucks have been phenomenal at home, winning 16 of their 21 games at the Fiserv Forum this season and are most likely to extend that run further.

Bucks: -10.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes