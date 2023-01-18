Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 18| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder host their contest with the Indiana Pacers at the Paycom Center on Wednesday (January 18) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are given below:

There has been a drastic improvement in the Thunder's performances over the course of the season as they started really poorly but have built themselves up close to the .500 mark. They have one three on the bounce against some of the best teams in the Eastern conference as they beat Philadelphia, Chicago and Brooklyn in this stretch. They come into this game on the back of a 112-102 victory over the Nets wherein Josh Giddey starred with a season-high 28 points.

The Pacers, on the other hand, are on a completely polar opposite trajectory. After starting the season in high-flying fashion, they seem to have hit a major slump. They have failed to win any of their last four games and have lost five of their last seven. Following such a terrible run of results, they have dropped down to the eighth seed in the Eastern conference standings with an overall record of 23-22. In the absence of their floor general Tyrese Haliburton, they have massively struggled for results.

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Knee Out

Tyrese Haliburton is the only major injury absence in this game.

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Indiana Pacers +4 (-110) Over 238.5 (-110) +145 Oklahoma City Thunder -4 (-110) Under 238.5 (-110) -175

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Starting 5s

Pacers: PG Andrew Nembhard SG Buddy Hield SF Bennedict Mathurin PF Aaron Nesmith C Myles Turner

Thunder: PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Josh Giddey SF Luguentz Dort PF Jalen Williams C Jaylin Williams

Pacers vs. Thunder Betting Prediction

Given the form that they are in at the moment, it is very hard to bet against the Thunder. The Pacers aren't in the best of conditions either, so it makes the case for Oklahoma to be even stronger.

The Thunder have been breezing past incredibly strong opposition lately and have been quite solid at home as well. Having won 13 games at the Paycom Center thus far, they are in a really strong position to extend that run. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's form has been a great positive for Oklahoma as he has carried them to results on his lonesome on certain occasions.

Thunder: -4 (-110)

