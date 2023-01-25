Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 25 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Indiana Pacers (24-25) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 116-110 win over the Chicago Bulls. Their opponents tonight, the Orlando Magic (18-29), most recently picked up an upset 113-98 win over the Boston Celtics.

Prior to their Bulls win, the Pacers were on a rough seven-game losing skid. Their recent win saw shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin lead with 26 points. The Magic, meanwhile, have had a disappointing season for the most part and are 3-3 in their last six games. Interestingly, their latest Celtics win makes them three-for-three against the Eastern Conference's No.1 team this season.

Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic Match Details

Fixture: Pacers @ Magic

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 25, 07:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic Injury Report

On the Pacers' front, point guard Tyrese Haliburton is out with a knee injury. Center Daniel Theis is out due to a knee injury. Point guard Andrew Nembhard is questionable due to illness.

On the Magic's end, power forward Chuma Okeke is out with a knee injury.

Player Team Injury Status Tyrese Haliburton Pacers Knee Out Daniel Theis Pacers Knee Out Andrew Nembhard Pacers Illness Questionable Chuma Okeke Magic Knee Out

Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Pacers +4.5 (-110) Ov 233 (-110) +160 Magic -4.5 (-110) Un 233 (-110) -190

Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic Starting 5s

Pacers - PG: TJ McConnell, SG: Andrew Nembhard, SF: Buddy Hield, PF: Aaron Nesmith, C: Myles Turner

Magic - PG: Markelle Fultz, SG: Gary Harris, SF: Franz Wagner, PF: Paolo Banchero, C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Pacers vs. Magic Prediction

The Pacers have already bested the Magic twice this season. However, given their slump this month, coupled with the Magic's home-court advantage and Celtics win, another Pacers win is less likely than usual.

On offense, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner have looked strong of late. However, the absence of Tyrese Haliburton has badly hampered the team's assists rate. The team have struggled on the road this season and 0-5 in their past five games away from home.

The Magic, meanwhile, were led on offense by Paolo Banchero in their latest Celtics win. The team have been mediocre on offense for the most part but have shown flashes of brilliance. They will be the better-rested team tonight as the Pacers played last night and have been on the road today.

Overall, the Magic getting a win over the Pacers is more likely than ever at this point in the season.

Prediction: Magic -4.5 (-110)

