Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 21 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Indiana Pacers (23-24) have floundered badly of late and are currently on a six-game losing skid. Their opponents tonight, the Phoenix Suns (22-24), most recently defeated the Brooklyn Nets 117-112.

The Pacers have enjoyed some impressive moments this season but have been very inconsistent. Their past two games have seen them decline on offense, with that night's points leader Bennedict Mathurin reaching just 18 points in their loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Suns, meanwhile, have won just twice this month. Mikal Bridges has been leading the charge on offense of late.

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns Match Details

Fixture: Pacers @ Suns

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 09:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns Injury Report

On the Pacers' front, center Daniel Theis is out with a knee injury. Shooting guard Kendall Brown is out with a lower leg injury. Point guard Tyrese Halliburton is out with elbow and knee injuries.

On the Suns' end, shooting guard Devin Booker is out with a groin injury. Point guard Cameron Payne is out with a foot injury. Shooting guard Landry Shamet is out with a foot injury. Point guard Chris Paul is questionable due to hip issues. Small forward Josh Okogie is questionable due to a nose injury. Small forward Cameron Johnson is out with a knee injury.

Player Team Injury Status Daniel Theis Pacers Knee Out Kendall Brown Pacers Lower leg Out Tyrese Halliburton Pacers Elbow/knee Out Devin Booker Suns Groin Out Cameron Payne Suns Foot Out Landry Shamet Suns Foot Out Chris Paul Suns Hip Questionable Josh Okogie Suns Nose Questionable Cameron Johnson Suns Knee Out

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Pacers +4 (-115) Ov 229 (-110) +145 Suns -4 (-105) Un 229 (-110) -170

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns Starting 5s

Pacers - PG: Andrew Nembhard, SG: Buddy Hield, SF: Aaron Nesmith, PF: Oshae Brissett, C: Myles Turner

Suns - PG: Damion Lee, SG: Mikal Bridges, SF: Torrey Craig, PF: Dario Saric, C: Deandre Ayton

Pacers vs. Suns Prediction

The Pacers have been averaging 115.6 points per game lately and the likes of Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin have been respectable on offense. However, the team simply hasn't been scoring enough to make up for their subpar defense of late. They surrendered a whopping 134 points in their last game against the Nuggets.

The Suns, meanwhile, have been badly struck by the injury bug of late. Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton have looked great on offense of late. However, much like the Pacers, the team's defense simply isn't applying the necessary pressure to ward off the opposition. With most of their top players either out or potentially out, it's hardly surprising they've been struggling of late. The long-term absence of Devin Booker in particular has badly hindered the team after a strong start to the season.

Overall, the home-court advantage bodes well for the Suns tonight given their respectable track record at the Footprint Center. The Pacers, meanwhile, will likely be fatigued due to playing back-to-back nights.

Prediction: Suns -4 (-105)

