Indiana State vs Valparaiso Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 1 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Indiana State Sycamores will play the Valparaiso Beacons in College basketball action and both will hope to start their new year with a win. Indiana State have been brilliant so far this season going 3-0 in the conference and leading it with an overall brilliant play. They come into this one with a 91-63 win and look composed ahead of the encounter.

On the other hand, Valparaiso have struggled this season and have lost games regularly taking away the opportunity from them to get some momentum on their side. They come into this one with a big loss and will be under a lot of pressure to perform well, making the tie very important for them.

Indiana State vs Valparaiso Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL INDIANA ST. -280 -6.5(-110) o147.5(-110) VALPARAISO +235 +6.5(-110) u147.5(-110)

Indiana State vs Valparaiso Match Details

Fixture: Indiana State vs Valparaiso

Date & Time: Sunday, January 31, 2:00 pm EDT

Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, IN

Indiana State vs Valparaiso Key Stats

The Sycamores have done well to average over 82 points per game this season. Contributions from the likes of Courvoisier McCauley and Cameron Henry have made a great impact on the team's scores, with the former leading with an average of 17.1 points per game on average so far.

The team has averaged of 34.5 rebounds per game and with over 16 assists per game, they look very settled as a team. They have been doing well defensively, averaging 7.7 steals per game. Still, there are a few areas where they can improve, which include the blocks and turnovers conceded per game.

Meanwhile, the Beacons have not done well offensively, averaging less than 70 points per game. All the main efforts have come from forwards Ben Krikke and Kobe King, with over 35 points in between them. They have done well to make the most of their strength to assist over 12 times per game this season.

While offensively there are positives in the team, there is a lot of work needed in defense. They have made less than six steals per game and have made just 2.1 blocks per game. It has hampered their winning chances with the opposition pouncing on their opportunities to take the lead. The high rate of turnovers per game is another reason for them not finding enough wins and they have to address this in the near future.

Indiana State vs Valparaiso Betting Prediction

As the stats say, there is a difference between the two teams and which is likely to be the deciding factor here. The Sycamores have played well overall and come into this one with momentum on their side. The home team have been poor overall, losing four of their last five home games. They have not scored enough points this season and further have average defensive attributes.

All this indicates a win for the Sycamores due to better team strength and we can expect them to score big in this for the desired result.

Prediction: Take, Indiana St.-6.5(-110) and o147.5(-110)

