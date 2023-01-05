Indiana vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 5 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The No.15-ranked Indiana Hoosiers will face the Iowa Hawkeyes in a Big Ten conference matchup on January 5.

The Hoosiers are 10-3 and 1-1 in the Big Ten, while the Hawkeyes are 8-6 with an 0-3 record in conference play.

Indiana vs. Iowa Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Hoosiers at Iowa Hawkeyes

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 9:00 pm EST

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

Indiana vs. Iowa Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Indiana Hoosiers +1.5(-110) Over 152.5(-115) +100 Iowa Hawkeyes -1.5(-110) Under 152.5(-105) -120

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Indiana vs. Iowa Key Stats

The 10-3 Indiana Hoosiers have been an elite unit on the offensive side of the ball. The Hoosiers are currently ranked 37th out of 363 teams, averaging 80.1 points per game. They have also been quite good defensively, as they have allowed 65.3 points per game, which ranks 94th in the nation. Indiana's offensive rating, 112.1, ranks 41st in the nation, while their defensive rating, 91.4, ranks 42nd in the nation.

The Hoosiers are coached by head coach Mike Woodson, who is in his second year leading the program. It is Woodson's first head coaching job in college basketball after spending nine years as an NBA head coach. Indiana has seven top-100 recruits, six of whom joined the roster after Woodsoon took over as head coach. They are led by senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is averaging 16.4 points per game.

The 8-6 Iowa Hawkeyes have also been an elite unit offensively, as they rank 26th in the nation in scoring, averaging 81.1 points per game. The Hawkeyes have not had the same success on the less flashy side of the ball, as they are allowing 71.4 points per game, which ranks 245th in the nation. Their offensive rating, 112.0, ranks 42nd, while their defensive rating, 98.6, ranks 185th.

The Hawkeyes are led by Fran McCaffery, who is in his 13th year leading the program. McCaffery previously spent five years leading the Siena Saints, six years leading the UNC Greensboro Spartans, and three years leading the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. Their roster has one top-100 recruit, however, they have four players averaging double figures, led by junior forward Kris Murray, who is averaging 20.4 points per game.

Indiana vs. Iowa State Betting Prediction

While the Indiana Hoosiers will be on the road, they will face an Iowa Hawkeyes team that has lost their last three games and has struggled all season. Look for the Hoosiers to take advantage of a poor defense as they win this contest outright, despite being a road underdog.

Pick: Indiana Hoosiers ML (+100)

Poll : 0 votes