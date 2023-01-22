Indiana vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 22 | Big Ten | College Basketball

The Michigan State Spartans are currently on the road to play the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday afternoon. As three-point favorites, the Spartans are coming off a 70-57 victory at home over No. 23 Rutgers on Thursday night.

In their last contest against Illinois on Thursday night, the Hoosiers easily defeated them, 80-65, despite being 6.5-point underdogs.

The Spartans are 3-0 against the Hoosiers and have won their most recent meetings between the two, despite the Hoosiers holding a 68-57 advantage in the overall series.

The most recent game was on February 12, 2022, when the Spartans prevailed 76–61.

Indiana vs Michigan State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Michigan State Spartans +146 +3.5 (-105) Over 138.5 (-110) Indiana Hoosiers -178 -3.5 (-115) Undr 138.5 (-110)

Indiana vs Michigan State Match Details

Fixture: Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers

Date and Time: Sunday, January 22 at 12:00 pm ET

Venue: Bloomington Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Indiana vs Michigan State Key Stats

In their previous game, the Spartans defeated No. 23 Rutgers at home, ending a two-game losing streak. With a 5-3 record in the Big Ten, the Spartans have advanced to 13-6 overall and are currently tied for second place.

With an average scoring offense of 69.7 points per game this season, the Spartans enter this matchup 225th in the country. They average 37.4 rebounds per game, ranking 85th in the country, and 15.5 assists per game, ranking 55th.

The Spartans are a better-than-average defensive club, ranking 66th in scoring defense with an average of 65 points allowed per game. This season, they had a team field goal percentage of 44.8%.

After a three-game losing streak, the Hoosiers picked up their second straight victory after dispatching Illinois on the road. With a 3-4 record in conference play, the Hoosiers have moved to 12-6 overall and are currently tied for ninth place in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers rank 39th in the US in scoring offense this season with an average of 79 points per game. The Hoosiers average 16.6 assists per game while also grabbing an average of 37.4 rebounds every night. They have played above-average defense; they rank 139 in the country in scoring defense with an average of 67.7 points allowed per game.

Indiana vs Michigan State Betting Prediction

The matchup will feature two squads trying to make a name for themselves in the Big Ten. After a three-game losing streak, the Hoosiers have managed to win two straight, but losing Thompson and Johnson is a setback for the club. This has a significant influence on the Hoosiers' depth and makes things difficult if foul trouble arises.

The Spartans defeated Rutgers at home to get back on the winning track, and they recently defeated Indiana with success. Even without Hall in the mix, the Spartans still have three reliable scoring options at their disposal. Take the Spartans ATS in this one.

Pick: Michigan State Spartans +3.5 (-105)

