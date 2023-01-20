Iona vs Manhattan Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 20 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Manhattan Jaspers will be at home to face the Iona Gaels on Friday in a MAAC showdown. Manhattan are just 6-10, but they've won their last two, most recently upsetting Mount St. Mary's on the road. Iona are 12-6, including 5-2 in conference matchups. In recent history, these schools have been pretty competitive against one another, so we'll see if that trend continues tonight.

Iona Gaels vs. Manhattan Jaspers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Iona Gaels -14.5 (-105) Over 139.5 (-110) -1300 Manhattan Jaspers +14.5 (-115) Under 139.5 (-110) +760

Iona Gaels vs. Manhattan Jaspers Match Details

Fixture: Iona Gaels @ Manhattan Jaspers

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Draddy Gymnasium

Iona Gaels vs. Manhattan Jaspers Key Stats

Iona are averaging a solid 108.5 points per 100 possessions, and their ability to limit turnovers has helped them immensely on offense. They commit just 10.6 turnovers per game overall and 8.9 in conference games. The Gaels' best player, Daniss Jenkins (16.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.7 APG), is only a freshman, but he's already one of the best players in the MAAC. Nelly Junior Joseph (15.6 PPG, 8.6 RPG) and Walter Clayton Jr. (15.2 PPG, 4.1 RPG) have been great too, and overall this scoring trio is tough to stop. Tonight, Iona will look to bounce back after a tough loss to Rider.

Manhattan are playing a lot better, and their defense has stepped up over the last two games. Rebounding is still an issue for the Jaspers, though, as all year, they've been bullied on the glass. While Iona isn't a great rebounding team either, the Jaspers need to prevent second-chance points going forward. On offense, Manhattan lean on guards Ant Nelson (15.5 PPG) and Samir Stewart (14.9 PPG), while big man Josh Roberts (12.1 PPG, 9.2 RPG) has excelled too. Look for these three to be key tonight as the Jaspers go for their third straight victory.

Iona Gaels vs. Manhattan Jaspers Betting Prediction

Iona are just 1-3 SU and 1-3 ATS on the road, and while they're much better than Manhattan on paper, they haven't won convincingly away from their home floor. As underdogs this season, Manhattan have gone 9-3 ATS, and last year they covered big spreads as underdogs against Iona in both of their head-to-head contests. Expect the Jaspers to cover tonight, as their defense has looked a lot more competent lately.

Prediction: Manhattan +14.5 (-115)

