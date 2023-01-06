Iona vs Marist Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 6 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Marist Red Foxes will be home to face the Iona Gaels on Friday in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference showdown. Marist has been struggling lately, having lost four in a row entering tonight's matchup. The Red Foxes lost by 19 last time out to Fairfield, and they now sit at 4-8. Iona is up to 10-4, previously defeating Saint Peter's 73-55, which was their third consecutive victory. The Gaels have also won each of the past three head-to-head meetings over the Red Foxes, so we'll see if they can extend that streak tonight.

Iona Gaels vs. Marist Red Foxes Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Iona Gaels -12.5 (-110) Over 136 (-110) -899 Marist Red Foxes +12.5 (-110) Under 136 (-110) +600

Iona Gaels vs. Marist Red Foxes Match Details

Fixture: Iona Gaels @ Marist Red Foxes

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: McCann Arena

Iona Gaels vs. Marist Red Foxes Key Stats

Iona has been solid and pretty consistent offensively. The Gaels average 109.4 points per 100 possessions, and they have several capable scorers. Walter Clayton Jr. leads the way with 16.1 points per game, while teammates Daniss Jenkins (15.9 PPG) and Nelly Junior Joseph (15.5 PPG) aren't too far behind. Jenkins has been a great playmaker, too, dishing out five assists per game. As a team, Iona has an above-average assist-to-turnover rate of 1.4, which has been significant this year. Defensively, Iona allows just 93.6 points per 100 possessions, and they'll look to remain dominant on both ends tonight.

Marist has really struggled on offense, as they average under 100 points per 100 possessions, and they're shooting just 39.4% from the field. Senior center Patrick Gardner has been the Red Foxes' best player by far, averaging 17.0 points and 7.3 rebounds. No other Marist player averages double-digit points, which is concerning, especially since the Red Foxes have had a very easy schedule so far. Defensively, they've been average on the year, but on this losing streak, they've barely forced any turnovers.

Iona Gaels vs. Marist Red Foxes Betting Prediction

Iona is a perfect 3-0 in conference play, while Marist has begun 0-3 versus MAAC opponents. As poor as Marist has been, Iona is 0-2 in road games this year, which could at least give them a chance to hang around. Still, considering how hot Iona is at the moment and how cold Marist is, it's tempting to go with the more talented visiting Gaels. Considering that Marist, as a big underdog, has covered each of the past five head-to-head matchups, back the Red Foxes to at least cover the big spread here and be somewhat competitive.

Prediction: Marist +12.5 (-110)

