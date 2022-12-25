Iona vs Pepperdine Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 25 | Diamond Head Classic | College Basketball

Iona Gaels will square off against Pepperdine Waves in the final game of the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii on Christmas Day.

The Waves defeated George Washington 81-70 on Friday night, while the Gaels defeated Seattle 83-72 to advance to this meeting. 8:30 p.m. EST is the scheduled start time for this contest.

Iona vs Pepperdine Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Iona Gaels -265 -6 (-115) Over 152 (-110) Pepperdine Waves +225 +6 (-105) Under 152 (-110)

Iona vs Pepperdine Match Details

Fixture: IC Gaels vs PU Waves

Date and Time: Sunday, December 25, at 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii

Iona vs Pepperdine Key Stats

With a win over Seattle on Friday night, the Gaels returned to the win column. Nelly Junior Joseph scored 26 points to lead the Gaels. Iona dominated the boards with 41 rebounds and a field goal percentage of 48%. The Gaels' defense improved, limiting Seattle to 29% shooting for the duration of the game.

In their final game in Hawaii, the Gaels will seek to repeat their performance against Seattle, which included an effective offensive strategy and a shutdown defensive effort. They rank 11th in the nation for turnovers per game and 52nd for points scored per game. In terms of points allowed, they are rated 68th defensively.

On the second day of the Diamond Head Classic on Friday, the Waves overcame a deficit from the opening night to defeat George Washington 81-70. The Waves were paced by Maxwell Lewis' 22 points and Jevon Porter's double-double. In the victory, Porter finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Five different Waves players totaled double-digit scoring. They triumphed 40–26 in the battle of the boards.

It's important to take into account the fact that the Waves haven't yet demonstrated their range from three-point range in the competition. Their ability to move quickly and identify open shooters from a distance has helped them rank 33rd in the nation for three-point shooting.

The Gaels are a reliable team that plays well on both ends of the court. They also played at a 92nd-ranked quick tempo. The Waves' game plan should take that last statistic into account.

The Waves will appreciate a quicker tempo of play as it will give them more room to spread out on the court and use drives and kicks to fuel their effective three-point offense. The Waves' ability to hit the glass will help them play at a faster pace and keep the game close.

Pick: Pepperdine Waves +6 (-105)

