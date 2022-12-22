SMU Mustangs will take on Iona Gaels in a non-conference matchup on Thursday afternoon. The Gaels' five-game winning streak was broken in their most recent game, tarnishing their record down to 7-3, heading into the competition.

With an unflattering 3-7 record overall, and a four-game losing streak, the Mustangs are currently in last place. Wednesday's three-game Diamond Head Classic's opening is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET.

Iona vs SMU Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Iona Gaels -480 -9.5 (-110) Over 140.5 (-110) SMU Mustangs +350 +9.5 (-110) Under 140.5 (-110)

Iona vs SMU Match Details

Fixture: IC Gaels vs SMU Mustangs

Date and Time: Thursday, December 22 at 3:00 PM ET

Venue: Stan Sheriff Center, Honululu, Hawaii

Iona vs SMU Key Stats

The Gaels enter this three-game competition hoping to recover from their most recent defeat. They went down 82-74 in New Mexico. The team fell behind by 17 points in the first half but rallied to a touching distance of three points before New Mexico fought back and prevailed by eight points.

The Gaels are 206th in the nation when it comes to three-point field goal percentage but only 52nd in points scored per game. They have a bunch of selfless players who helped them rank 11th in the nation in turnovers per game. Through their first ten games, the Gaels' defense allowed the 68th-most points per game.

For the Mustangs, the going has been difficult after they finished last season at 24-9 and still received an invitation to the NIT. The Mustangs enter this tournament with a 3-7 record and a four-game losing streak. They were defeated 83-75 at home on Saturday night by the 24th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs.

They have had trouble starting games, and their statistics reflect this. The Mustangs are ranked 111th in terms of turnovers per game, 259th in terms of points per game, and 317th in terms of three-point field goal percentage. They are allowing ranked 172 when it comes to points per game on defense.

Iona vs SMU Betting Prediction

The Mustangs' loss at home to the Top-25-ranked TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday may have been their best performance of the year. However, their opposition for this game will certainly outperform them in this contest in almost all areas. The Gaels have played a more difficult schedule, average more points per game, and give up fewer points. In this tie, bet on the Gaels to start off strong and cover the spread.

Pick: Iona Gaels -9.5 (-110)

