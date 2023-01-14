Iowa State vs Kansas Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 14| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Iowa State Cyclones are off to a brilliant 13-2 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, third in the Big 12 Conference, and are on a massive six-game winning streak. They are coming off a big win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (84-50) in their previous outing, where Gabe Kalscheur scored 25 points in the win along with seven rebounds and two assists. Jalen Holmes contributed 15 points in the win.

They will now take on the Kansas Jayhawks, who are on an amazing 15-1 start to the season, second in the same conference, and are on a huge nine-game winning streak, defeating the Oklahoma Sooners (79-75) in their last outing.

A 22-point effort from KJ Adams Jr. and a 17-point effort from Jalen Wilson proved to be enough for a win. The Jayhawks will now host this game at the Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday (January 14).

Iowa State Hawkeyes vs Kansas Jayhawks: Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Iowa State Hawkeyes +8 (-110) O 134 (-110) Kansas Jayhawks -8 (-110) U 134 (-110)

The Hawkeyes started the season on a positive note with 13 wins and two losses. Their away record is decent at 2-1 which they would like to improve even further. The team are scoring just above the average mark, 71.5 points per game, which ranks 182nd in the nation while conceding only 57.7 points per game, which ranks seventh in the nation. Their total offensive rebounds stand at 30.8 per game.

The Kansas Jayhawks started the season on a near-perfect note with 15 wins and only one loss. Their home record is a perfect 9-0, which they look to make 10-0 today. The team is impressive in offense, averaging 77.8 points per game, which ranks 60th while conceding 65.5 points per game, which ranks 84th in the country.

Iowa State Hawkeyes vs Kansas Jayhawks: Match Details

Fixture: Iowa State Hawkeyes @ Kansas Jayhawks

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 04:00 pm ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas

Iowa State Hawkeyes vs Kansas Jayhawks: Prediction

The Cyclones are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games and 4-0 against the spread in their last four games after a straight win. They are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games played on a Saturday and 4-0 against the spread against a team that has a winning percentage of more than .600.

Kansas has a big 8-2 advantage over the Hawkeyes in their last ten meetings, but the current situation gives both teams a fair chance to battle it out today.

Final Prediction: Iowa State +8 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes