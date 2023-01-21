Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | Big 12 | College Basketball

In a Big 12 Conference matchup, the Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Oklahoma on Saturday to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Cyclones have a season record of 14-3 and are now rated 12th in the nation.

So far this season, they have a 5-1 record in conference play. The Cowboys are 2-4 in conference play this year and 10-8 overall. At 2:00 p.m. EST, the first pitch for this Big 12 contest will be thrown.

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Betting Odds

Teams Money Line Spread Over/Under Iowa State Cyclones -110 -0.5 (-110) Over 125 (-110) Oklahoma State Cowboys -110 +0.5 (-110) Under 125 (-110)

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Match Details

Fixture: Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Key Stats

The Cyclones have maintained their excellent play from the previous year when they improved from being a bottom-dwelling team in the conference to one of the best teams.

The Cyclones have only suffered one loss in Big 12 competition thus far—a two-point defeat against Kansas. The Cyclones defeated Texas, who were ranked seventh, 78-67 on Tuesday night.

With one of the strongest defenses in the country, the Cyclones have maintained their success. In terms of the points allowed per game, they are rated 7th in the nation.

The club ranks 32nd in both three-point field goal defense and defensive field goal percentage. With a national ranking of just 224th, the Cyclones are weak on the boards.

The Cowboys' record in the Big 12 thus far is just 2-4, and they have struggled to stay above.500 this season. The Cowboys recovered with a victory against the Sooners in a rivalry game following three consecutive defeats to some of the strongest teams in the conference, including Kansas, Kansas State, and Baylor.

The Cowboys now rank 20th in terms of points allowed per game. They are also ranked fourth this season in opponents' field goal percentage and 22nd in three-point field goal defense.

The Cowboys rank a respectable 53rd nationally in total rebounding. However, the Cowboys have damaged themselves with turnovers, coming in 301st in the nation. They score the 231st-fewest points per game offensively.

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Betting Prediction

In a match between the two tenacious teams, the Cyclones' capacity to block shots will be the deciding factor. Furthermore, don't undervalue the difference in turnover rates between the two teams. While the Cowboys are just 301st in the nation, the Cyclones rank a respectable 136th in turnovers.

In a game between two extremely strong defensive teams, turnovers are undoubtedly enough to change the outcome. Take the Cyclones in this tightly-fought battle to do just enough to win.

Pick: Iowa State Cyclones -0.5 (-110)

