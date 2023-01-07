Iowa State vs TCU Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 7 | Big 12 | College Basketball

In a Big 12 matchup on Saturday afternoon, the No. 25 Iowa State Cyclones (11-2) will take on the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (13-1).

On Wednesday, the Cyclones defeated Oklahoma on the road to earn a significant victory. In their previous game, the Horned Frogs defeated Baylor on the road with great success. In the two meetings from the prior year, each team had a victory at home.

Iowa State vs TCU Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Iowa State Cyclones +195 +5.5 (-115) Over 132.5 (-110) TCU Horned Frogs -230 -5.5 (-105) Under 132.5 (-110)

Iowa State vs TCU Match Details

Fixture: ISU Cyclones at TCU Horned Frogs

Date and Time: Saturday, January 7 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

Iowa State vs TCU Key Stats

The Cyclones are aiming for their fifth straight triumph. They suffered a road defeat to the Hawkeyes last month but have since gone undefeated, winning four straight games thanks to the tough defense.

The Cyclones defeated Baylor 77–62 in the conference opener, then narrowly defeated Oklahoma 63–60 on the road on Wednesday night despite being 3.5-point underdogs. In three of their last four meetings, the Cyclones have won against the spread.

The Cyclones entered the AP Top 25 at No. 24 this week and are currently ranked 33rd in DI according to efficiency ratings. Only two current road games, including the defeat by the Hawkeyes, have been played by Iowa State.

One of the hottest teams in the country is the Horned Frogs. They overcame Texas Tech 67–61 in their Big 12 debut, then on Wednesday, they defeated #19 Baylor 88–87 on the road despite being six-point underdogs. The Horned Frogs have now triumphed in an incredible 11 straight contests.

The sole blemish on their record was a shocking home loss to Northwestern State, of all teams. They have triumphed over the Utah Utes and the Hawkeyes. In four of their last five games, the Horned Frogs have won against the spread. The Horned Frogs are 8-1 at home and are ranked 30th in DI in terms of efficiency metrics.

Iowa State vs TCU Betting Prediction

The Cyclones are the only team in the Big 12 that can match the Horned Frogs' outstanding defense. They outperform the Horned Frogs on defense, allowing opponents to score 89.2 points per 100 possessions and ranking tenth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency.

The Cyclones have been dominating from beyond the arc, shooting at least 39% in three straight games. Take the Cyclones to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: ISU Cyclones +5.5 (-115)

Poll : 0 votes