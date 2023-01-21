Iowa vs Ohio State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | Big Ten | College Basketball

The Iowa Hawkeyes will visit the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon for a Big Ten matchup between the two teams that are currently outside the top 25 rankings nationally. The Hawkeyes have not played since last Sunday due to the postponement of their game against Northwestern on Wednesday.

They are currently riding a four-game winning streak. The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost five straight games, including a disparaging 63-60 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Wednesday.

Iowa vs Ohio State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Iowa Hawkeyes +150 +3.5 (-115) Over 153.5 (-110) Ohio State Buckeyes -175 -3.5 (-105) Under 153.5 (-110)

Iowa vs Ohio State Match Details

Fixture: Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio State Buckeyes

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

Iowa vs Ohio State Key Stats

Inconsistency has been a problem for the Hawkeyes this year, but they are on the right track going into this game. Following a five-game winning streak to start the season, the Hawkeyes dropped six of their following nine contests. In response, they have since gone on a four-game winning streak.

Currently ranked sixth nationally in adjusted efficiency ratings, they have been among the best offensive teams in the country this season. The Hawkeyes' strength has been their low turnover rate, which ranks fourth nationally in this category. With their deadly offense, the Hawkeyes have taken advantage of their tall lineup to capture lots of offensive rebounds. The Buckeyes' No. 23 field goal percentage defense is what they will be up against.

The Buckeyes had a good start to the season, winning 10 of their first 13 games. Given that the Buckeyes lost to San Diego State, Duke, and North Carolina, all three of those defeats were understandable. However, since beginning the year 10-3 (2-0 Big Ten), they have dropped five straight games.

Their adjusted efficiency on the offensive end of the court places them No. 11 among the teams. The Buckeyes rank inside the top 45 in both turnover percentage and offensive rebounding while making 38.2% of their three-point attempts. The Hawkeyes' defense, which is ranked No. 190 in turnover rate and No. 188 in field goal percentage, will be tested by the Buckeyes.

Iowa vs Ohio State Betting Prediction

I won't be willing to support the Buckeyes at this time unless they get through their current psychological barrier. They have lost five straight games while never covering the spread, and in their last nine contests against Big Ten opponents, they have only done it once.

In four of their previous six games, the Hawkeyes won and covered the spread, continuing their strong recent performances in this series. The Hawkeyes have a seasoned team that has performed well away from the stadium, covering the spread in six of their last nine away games.

Pick: Iowa Hawkeyes +3.5 (-115)

Poll : 0 votes