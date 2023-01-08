Iowa vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 8 | Big Ten | College Basketball

On Sunday, the Big Ten will host a match between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-4) and Iowa Hawkeyes (9-6).

The two teams split their matches both straight up and against the spread last season, with the home team winning on each occasion.

Iowa vs Rutgers Betting Odds

Teams Mooney line Spread Over/Under Iowa Hawkeyes +235 +6.5 (-110) Over 140.5 (-110) Rutgers Scarlet Knights -290 -6.5 (-110) Under 140.5 (-110)

Iowa vs Rutgers Match Details

Fixture: UI Hawkeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Date and Time: Sunday, January 8 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: The RAC, Piscataway, New Jersey

Iowa vs Rutgers Key Stats

Before defeating Indiana 91-89 on Thursday as a one-point favorite, the Hawkeyes, who started the season 8-3, lost three straight games, both straight up and against the spread. The Hawkeyes' Big Ten record now stands at 1-3 after their victory over Indiana.

The Hawkeyes are ranked 52nd in the nation. They rank 126th defensively and 17th in adjusted offensive efficiency. The Hawkeyes' strong offensive efficiency rating is all the more impressive given that they only rank 164th in field goal percentage (44.9%) and 273rd in three-point percentage (32.1%). Kris Murray leads the Hawkeyes with 21.3 points per game and 9.8 rebounds.

The Scarlet Knights are on a roll after a 6-4 start, with five straight victories and a 3-1 Big Ten record. The Scarlet Knights have won their previous five games while also covering the spread, and they have an identical 11-4 ATS record to the squad as a whole.

Their biggest victory of the year came on Monday when they defeated No. 1 Purdue 65-64 as an 8.5-point underdog. As the 5.5-point favorite, the Scarlet Knights avoided disappointment by defeating Maryland 64-50 on Tuesday.

As per KenPom, the Scarlet Knights are ranked fourteenth in the country. The defense is top-six in three-point percentage, field goal percentage, and points allowed and is rated third in adjusted efficiency. The offense's adjusted tempo ranking is 113th.

Iowa vs Rutgers Betting Prediction

The Scarlet Knights have one of the strongest defenses in the country, but they have had trouble scoring consistently against some of the top opponents they have played.

The Hawkeyes don't want to fall too far behind in the conference standings before their difficult game against Michigan on Thursday. The Hawkeyes should be the team in most need of a win in this situation, and I predict that they will.

Pick: Iowa Hawkeyes +6.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes