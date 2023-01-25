Islanders vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 25 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The New York Islanders will play Ottawa Senators in the NHL on Wednesday. Having lost their last few games, both teams will be looking to get an important win in this one.

The Islanders were decent initially but have been inconsistent in the second half of the season and are placed sixth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 51 points.

The Senators have been inconsistent too and are placed second-last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 43 points. They have everything to play for and will have to be on their toes in this game.

Islanders vs Senators NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL ISLANDERS +100 +1.5(-200) o6(-110) SENATORS -120 -1.5(+200) u6(-110)

Islanders vs Senators NHL Match Details

Fixture: New York Islanders vs Ottawa Senators

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 25, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Canadian Tire Center, Ottawa, ON

Islanders vs Senators NHL Key Stats

The Islanders have been below average this season offensively. The team are mostly dependent on Brock Nelson and Andres Lee, who have 34 goals between them. They have not scored enough in the last few games and will have to work hard in the upcoming game.

The defense has done its work well, conceding fewer than three goals per game on average. But the last few games have gone against this trend and they are under real pressure in the upcoming games now.

The Senators have been below average on the offense as well, scoring just 130 goals this season. The duo of Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle have done the major work for the team with 37 goals and 53 assists.

Their defense has conceded goals at a rate of 3.3 per game this season, failing to add any positive value to the team. The inconsistency in the setup is alarming and they will need to make some changes for better returns in the future.

Islanders vs Senators NHL Betting Prediction

The game could be very interesting with both teams on a losing run and in bad shape both offensively and defensively. Though in the larger contest, the Rangers have a better defensive setup and having beaten the Senators 10 times in the last 11 meetings, they have an edge.

We can expect the Islanders to do enough as a team to win this one.

Prediction: Islanders, ML(+100)

Poll : 0 votes