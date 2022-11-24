The IUPUI Jaguars are off to a terrible 1-4 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season and will take on the New Orleans Privateers, who are 1-3 at the start of the season.

The Jaguars are part of the Horizon Conference and are currently ninth in the standings whereas the Privateers are part of the Southland Conference and will host this game at the Lakefront Arena on Thursday (November 24). Interestingly, both teams will be looking to register their second win of the season, which makes this game even more exciting to watch.

IUPUI Jaguars vs New Orleans Privateers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under IUPUI Jaguars +450 +10 (-110) O 136.5 (-110) New Orleans Privateers -600 -10 (-110) U 136.5 (-110)

The Jaguars have only managed to win one of their five games so far. Their win came against the Franklin College Grizzlies (59-45). They lost in their last outing against the Denver Pioneers (86-64). They now have a chance to win their second game of the season but it will be an away trip for them.

The team is averaging only 53.6 points per game while conceding 73.4 points. Their three-pt shooting has been at a dismal 18.9% so far whereas the field goal percentage is at 37.4. Their offensive rebounds per game are 25.8 and their defensive rebounds are 34.0.

The Privateers are averaging 61.3 ppg while conceding 78.8. They have also won a single game so far and have suffered three losses. Their win came against the St. Francis Fighting Saints (65-63). Their three-pt shooting is at a decent 33.8% whereas the field goal percentage stands at 38.6. They now have a chance to win their second game of the season at home.

IUPUI Jaguars vs New Orleans Privateers: Match Details

Fixture: IUPUI Jaguars @ New Orleans Privateers

Date & Time: Thursday, November 24, 03:00 p.m ET

Venue: Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

IUPUI Jaguars vs New Orleans Privateers: Prediction

There are no injury concerns for either team at the moment. The total has been Under in the Jaguars' last six of seven games, following a loss. New Orleans is 0-6 against the spread in their last six games. The two teams are meeting each other for the first time in the league.

Both teams are struggling to find some momentum in the league. They both have only one win so far. However, New Orleans has a slight advantage since they are the home team and have a better chance of winning. Expect a close contest.

Final Prediction: IUPUI Jaguars +10 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes