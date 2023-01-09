IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 9 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The IUPUI Jaguars are on the road tonight, ready to take on the Robert Morris Colonials. Both teams lost at Youngstown State the last time they played.

IUPUI is in the midst of a three-game losing streak in a season that's featured a lot of losses. They are 3-13 and have yet to win a game on the road. The Jaguars are still searching for their first conference win after losing their first five Horizon League games.

Robert Morris has fared a bit better, going 7-9 with a 2-3 record in the conference. However, they have lost two in a row, both to conference foes. The Colonials are led by Enoch Cheeks, scoring 17.4 points per game on 49.2% shooting.

Both of these teams need this game to help them get back on track. Let's see how IUPUI and Robert Morris stack up tonight.

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line IUPUI +16.5 (-114) Over 128.5 (-108) +920 Robert Morris -16.5 (-106) Under 128.5 (-112) -1800

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Match Details

Fixture: IUPUI Jaguars @ Robert Morris Colonials

Date and Time: Monday, January 9, 2023, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: UPMC Events Center

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Key Stats

IUPUI can attribute a lot of their losses to their defensive struggles. They are giving up 73.4 points per game, which is 289th in the nation. Even worse, their opponents shoot 47.1% from the floor, 343rd in college basketball.

Robert Morris is much sturdier defensively. They hold opposing teams to 66.0 points per game, 100th, and 42.5% shooting, 162nd.

Offensively, Robert Morris is also far better. They are putting up 67.8 points per game (287th) and shooting 44.9% from the field (162nd). From deep, the Colonials are knocking down 36.1% of their attempts (72nd).

IUPUI is only scoring 61.3 points per game (356th), and shooting 43.8% from the floor (231st). THey hit 28.2% of their threes (351st).

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Betting Prediction

Of IUPUI's road games this season, the lowest-scoring has had 126 total points. Their last four on the road have had 129 or more total points. Only one of Robert Morris' six home games this season has had fewer than 129 total points. This game won't redefine college offenses, but hitting 130 or more total points seems likely, especially with IUPUI's defense.

Prediction: Over 128.5 (-108)

