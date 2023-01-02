Jacksonville State vs. Jacksonville Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 2 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

There will be an ASUN clash tonight, as the Jacksonville State Gamecocks are in Florida to face the Jacksonville Dolphins. Both teams are searching for their first conference win of the season.

The Gamecocks lost their conference opener by four points on Friday. The loss was the Gamecocks' first at home this season. They haven't been as successful on the road, with their record of 1-5 entering tonight's contest.

Jacksonville lost their first ASUN game of the season on Saturday when they were defeated by Florida Gulf Coast. Tonight's game will be Jacksonville's first game at home in over two weeks. The Dolphins haven't lost a home game this season.

This is an excellent opportunity for both schools to get 2023 started the right way. Let's see how they stack up as they search for their first conference win tonight.

Jacksonville State vs. Jacksonville Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Jacksonville State +5.0 (-110) Over 126.5 (-110) +190 Jacksonville -5.0 (-110) Under 126.5 (-110) -230

Jacksonville State vs. Jacksonville Match Details

Fixture: Jacksonville State Gamecocks @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Date and Time: Monday, January 2, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Swisher Gymnasium

Jacksonville State vs. Jacksonville Key Stats

These teams play completely opposite styles. The Gamecocks score 73.6 points per game, while allowing 71.6 per game. The Gamecocks are shooting 39.8% from three-point range, which is 12th in the country. Their opponents shoot 42.9% from the field and 35.9% downtown.

Jacksonville only scores 65.9 points per game. However, the Dolphins are limiting their opponents to 60.0 points per game. They are holding their opponents to 38.9% shooting and 28.6% shooting from three. Those defensive numbers are all in the top 30 in the nation.

However, these teams are similar in a lot of other areas. The Gamecocks average 36.2 rebounds per game against Jacksonville's 35.8. Both teams average 2.8 blocks per game and 6.3 steals per game.

Jacksonville State vs. Jacksonville Betting Prediction

While the Gamecocks' offense, particularly three-point shooting, is incredible, Jacksonville has shut down almost every offense they've played this season. At home, the Jacksonville Dolphins hold opposing teams to 49.3 points per game.

Jacksonville's defense will have another incredible performance on their home floor, which will carry them to a solid win over their ASUN rivals tonight.

Prediction: Jacksonville +5.0 (-110)

