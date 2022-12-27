Jacksonville vs Notre Dame Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 27| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Jacksonville Dolphins are off to a 7-3 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season as part of the ASUN Conference, and are on a two-game winning streak. They are coming off a win against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks (66-55) and will now take on Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who are 7-5 at the start of the season and on a three-game losing streak. They suffered a defeat at the hands of Florida State Seminoles (73-72), and will now host this game at the Joyce Center on Tuesday (December 27). The Fighting Irish now have a chance to register their eighth win of the season and end their losing streak, whereas the Dolphins have the opportunity to continue their winning run.

Jacksonville Dolphins vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Jacksonville Dolphins +295 +8 (-110) O 129.5 (-110) Notre Dame Fighting Irish -360 -8 (-110) U 129.5 (-110)

The Dolphins started the season with seven wins and three losses. The losses have come against teams like the No.17 Duke Blue Devils (71-44), UAB Blazers (80-61), and UNC Wilmington Seahawks (81-53). They now have a tough away game to try and win their eighth game of the season.

The team is below par when it comes to offense, averaging only 68.3 points per game, which ranks 281st in the nation. However, they have kept it very tight in defense, conceding only 58.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the country.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have seven wins but five losses so far. They suffered defeats against St. Bonaventure Bonnies (63-51), Syracuse Orange (62-61), Marquette Golden Eagles (79-64), Georgia Bulldogs (77-62), and Florida State Seminoles (73-72).

The team is just about holding on, averaging 71.5 points per game, which ranks 200th in the nation whereas conceding 69.9 points.

Jacksonville Dolphins vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Match Details

Fixture: Jacksonville Dolphins @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana

Jacksonville Dolphins vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Prediction

In six of their last seven games, the Fighting Irish have gone below the total mark. The two teams have only met once before when Notre Dame defeated Jacksonville 100-74. This will be their first meeting in four years and the competition looks tough. The Fighting Irish do have a home advantage but expect a close contest.

Final Prediction: Total Under 129.5 (-110)

