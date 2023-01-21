Jaguars vs. Chiefs Predictions, Odds, Lines, Spread, Picks, and Preview - NFL Divisional Round | January 21 | 2022 NFL Postseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off again, this time with much more at stake.

The Jags come into this game on the heels of a massive comeback against the Chargers in their first playoff game. They rallied from a 27-0 deficit and will look to maintain their momentum today. Jacksonville also has a chance to avenge a November loss in Kansas City.

The Chiefs earned the top spot in the AFC this season with a 14-3 record, earning a bye last weekend. They ended the season on a five-game winning streak. A win would put them in the AFC Championship Game for a fifth straight year.

Jacksonville is trying to keep their miraculous season alive, while the Chiefs are trying to continue their run atop the AFC. Let's see how these teams will fare against each other this time around.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Match Details

Fixture: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21, 4:30 p.m. EST

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Jaguars +9.0 (-110) Over 53.0 (-110) +370 Chiefs -9.0 (-110) Under 53.0 (-110) -460

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Key Stats

The Chiefs offense was the highest scoring in the NFL this season. They also had the top passing attack in the league.

In the first game against Jacksonville, they put up 27 points and gained 486 yards despite turning the ball over three times. They averaged 9.5 yards per pass attempt and didn't allow a single sack in that contest.

Jacksonville only scored 17 points in that game, but has averaged 27.4 points per game since then. They finished the season 10th in scoring and 9th in yards per play.

When they played the Chiefs in November, quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked five times.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Betting Prediction

The Chiefs' offense is the most dangerous in the NFL, and their performance against the "Jags" the first time despite all of the turnovers suggests they'll have a monster performance. The Jags' offense is also capable of putting up points in a hurry and is playing much better than they were against Kansas City in Week 10. Both the defenses are solid, but the offense should be the story of the game.

Prediction: Over 53.0 (-110)

