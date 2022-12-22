Jaguars vs. Jets Who Will Win? Preview, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions for NFL Week 16 TNF - December 22 | 2022 NFL Football Season

It's do or die as the Jacksonville Jaguars head to East Rutherford to take on the New York Jets. Both teams enter this game as a playoff contender, but a conference loss will likely bounce them from contention.

The Jets are trying to keep pace with their division rivals -- New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins -- for the final wild card slot. They need to win out to solidify their chances of making the playoffs, so a win here is an absolute must.

As for the Jaguars, they are making a run at the division, and with the recent injury sustained by Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, their odds increased dramatically.

After this game, they close out the season with the Texans and Titans, so winning out would guarantee them a division title and a home playoff game.

Jaguars vs. Jets Betting Odds

Teams Spread Moneyline Over/Under Jaguars +2.5 (-107) +110 Over 37 (-107) Jets -2.5 (-107) -130 Under 37 (-107)

Jaguars vs. Jets Match Details

Fixture: Jacksonville Jaguars @ New York Jets

Date & Time: Thursday, December 22, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Jaguars vs. Jets Best Picks

At this point in the season, an under on Thursday Night Football is an auto-lock bet. However, Vegas seems to have finally caught up and lowered the total by a large portion.

This game will have a total of around 40, so the over is the advisable mover here tonight.

Over 37 (-107)

Jaguars vs. Jets Prediction

This is going to be a tight game, and surprisingly one of the best we have seen on Thursday Night, possibly all season.

At the beginning of the year, this would have seemed like a throwaway game, but due to the unpredictable season both franchises have had, this is a crucial game in the playoff hunt.

The Jets have the advantage of being at home, and it's a matter of opinion if it's better or worse than they have Zach Wilson under center instead of Mike White. But, regardless of what's best, that's the situation they are in.

There is something about this Jacksonville team. They won a couple of big games, upsetting the Cowboys, Ravens, and Titans, and now they are in grind mode as they try to top off their season with a division title. They should pick up a tough win here, but take the points because they are available.

Jacksonville +2.5 (-107)

