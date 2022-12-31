Jets vs Seahawks: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks for NFL Games Today - December 31 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The New York Jets and the Seattle Seahawks will face off at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday afternoon in an NFL Week 17 matchup.

The Jets are fighting for the final AFC Wild Card spot as they are 7-8 this season, despite losing their last four games, including a 19-3 home loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. Mike White has been named the starting quarterback for New York, with Joe Flacco being the backup.

The Seattle team is also fighting for the AFC Wild Card as they have a 7-8 record despite a three-game losing streak after a 24-10 road loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks Match Details

Fixture: New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 2023; 4:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under Jets -2 (-110) -125 Over 42.5 (-110) Seahawks +2 (-110) +105 Under 42.5 (-110)

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks Best Picks

It has been a long season for Wilson as he has had to run routes for three different quarterbacks. However, Mike White gives him the best chance to get yards and that's who is starting for "Gang Green". He has been getting the ball thrown in his direction recently, averaging 10 targets in his last four games. Go with the over in his yardage as he will get the ball and get some chunk plays throughout the game.

Garrett Wilson Over 65.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks Prediction

The old saying is "defense travels" and that is exactly what we should expect for this game as the Jets defense is going to be able to play well. They have not allowed more than 20 points in four of their last five games, and with competent quarterback play, they should be able to cruise to an easy win here. The favorite has covered in five of the last six games against one another. Go with the New York Jets to cover and win this game to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Prediction: New York Jets -2 (-110)

