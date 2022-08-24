Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. The Royals came out on top versus the Chicago White Sox 6-4 on Monday to improve to 50-74 on the season. The Diamondbacks are now 55-66 on the year after getting swept by the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Kansas City's Jonathan Heasley gets the nod on Tuesday night. He is 1-7 with a 5.61 ERA and will be making his 14th start. He has had a terrible year, and he'll look to shut down the Diamondbacks tonight.

Recently the right-hander's performances have been worse, surrendering 11 earned runs in his last 10 innings. The Kansas City righty has been bad in his home stadium and will have to figure it out as his club opens a new series.

Zach Davies gets the nod Tuesday for the Diamondbacks, holding a 2-4 record and a 3.99 ERA. Lately, the right-hander has been excellent, allowing just four earned runs in his last 15 innings. Davies didn't have a good outing in May versus the Royals, giving up four earned in 3 2/3 frames. Since then, though, he's been better, and he'll look to have a solid outing this time around.

Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 23, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks -120 -1.5 (+135) Over 9.0 (+100) Kansas City Royals +110 +1.5 (-160) Under 9.0 (-120)

Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

Zach Davies has been pretty good recently, allowing just four earned runs in his previous three starts. Expect him to keep the Royals' hitters in check on Tuesday night.

Pick: Zach Davies Under 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-115)

Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

The Diamondbacks haven't had a great year hitting-wise, but in games where they've accumulated 10 or more hits, they've gone 24-7. Heasley allows a lot of hits, and he is on a streak where he's given up six or more in his past three outings. That span is only 10 innings long as well.

Considering that the Royals' bullpen has a 1.50 WHIP, expect the Diamondbacks to have the edge despite being the road team. Arizona has won both meetings this year, so look for them to make it three in a row on Tuesday.

Prediction: Diamondbacks ML (-120)

Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 137-94-3 (+332.0 Units)

