Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 22 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will play the Chicago White Sox on Monday afternoon. The Royals were defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-2 on Sunday, bringing their record down to 49-74 on the year. The White Sox are 62-59 on the season. Their Sunday matchup versus the Cleveland Guardians was postponed.

Kansas City will hand the ball to Daniel Lynch, who has a 4-8 record 4.52 ERA. The White Sox offense ranks 20th in runs per game and 20th in OPS. Recently the Royals' left-hander has been very solid, surrendering just three earned runs in his previous 11 frames.

A few weeks ago, Lynch pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings against Chicago, a performance he'll look to replicate. The Kansas City southpaw has been bad at home this season, though, holding a 5.22 ERA at Kauffman Stadium. Look for the White Sox to try and jump on Lynch early to kick off the week.

Michael Kopech will take the hill Monday for the visitors. He is 4-9 and has a 3.25 ERA in 22 starts. He has been dependable this season, and he'll be matched up with an abysmal Royals lineup. He pitched great against them several weeks ago, going seven strong and giving up just two runs. The Royals offense is slumping badly at the moment, averaging 1.4 runs per game in their previous seven.

Kopech does have a 4.77 expected ERA, indicating that he's been lucky so far this year, but with how cold the Royals' lineup is, expect Kopech to have a solid outing on Monday.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Monday, August 22, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago White Sox -152 -1.5 (+110) Over 8.0 (-110) Kansas City Royals +137 +1.5 (-130) Under 8.0 (-110)

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Best Picks

Jose Abreu has been hot this month, especially lately. Over the last two weeks, he's carrying a .375 average, and he has good career numbers versus Daniel Lynch over a small sample size. Since last season started, Abreu is slugging .654 against left-handers with high flyball rates like Lynch. Look for Abreu to have a productive day at the plate off of the southpaw.

Pick: Jose Abreu Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Prediction

The White Sox are currently in third place in a tight battle for the American League Central division title. After this game, they'll open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles.

Kopech has been excellent this season, but he's lacked run support. As a result, 75% of his starts have gone under. For the White Sox, the under has hit in nine of their last 12 road games too. Look for the visitors to lead after five and expect the game overall to be low scoring.

Prediction: White Sox First 5 ML (-140) & Game Total Under 8 (-110)

