Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions August 3, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox finish off a three-game set Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox demolished the Royals Tuesday night. The Sox turned in nine runs on 14 hits for a final score of 9-2 at their home field. With that win, the Sox are now just two games out of the Wild Card race.

Pitching in this one are Brady Singer for the Royals and Lance Lynn for the White Sox.

The Royals are having an abysmal year, but Singer has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise terrible season. He has three years of arbitration left on his contract, so KC has hope for the future.

After having the best year of his career, Lynn has made a drastic regression. He had a late start to the season after sustaining a knee injury. To put into perspective how horrible this season is going, in 9 starts, he's allowed 34 runs. Last year, he made 28 starts and allowed only 47 runs.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 3, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Royals +132 Over 8.5 (-112) Yes (-105) White Sox -156 Under 8.5 (-108) No (-110)

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Best Picks

Kansas City averages 3.83 runs per game. Today, the over/under for KC sits at 4. This would be a fine line for most of their games, but with Lynn on the mound, it creates an opportunity for bettors. Smash the over.

Kansas City Over 4 Runs (+102)

Brady Singer has 91 Ks on the season.

Singer has improved greatly this season and continues to improve with each start. His run totals have dropped, and his strikeout count keeps going up. In his last three starts alone, he's thrown 28 Ks. A young stud like Singer could be cashing tickets for bettors for years to come.

Brady Singer Over 5.5 Ks (-104)

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Prediction

Players wish they could face a Lance Lynn every game. Chicago is hoping he can turn his season around in this start, but Lynn has given bettors no reason to think that will happen.

Kansas City (+132)

