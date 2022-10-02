Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will be up against the Cleveland Guardians for Game 3 of a six-game series. The series is tied at one apiece, where the Guardians won Game 1 but the Royals bounced back in Game 2.

Both teams are part of the American League Central division.

Cleveland (89-69) is on top and has already clinched the division, ensuring its place in the playoffs. A very good home (43-34) and away (46-35) record has kept them away and safe from other teams. With only four games remaining in the regular season, the Guardians would like to end it with a series win against the Royals. The home team are enjoying a great 8-2 run in their last 10 games at the moment.

Kansas City gave away their fourth position to the Detroit Tigers, who are currently on a winning spree. The Royals currently sit last in the AL Central and will be on the lookout for some wins before the season ends. After losing Game 1 to the Guardians, the team managed to make a comeback in style in Game 2. Fans will be expecting them to win more games or even win the series.

Things are not as easy as they sound. Guardians at home are formidable opponents and for a team such as the Royals to beat them is tough. However, fans are still hoping for something to turn around in their favor. If Kansas wins Game 3, then we can expect a fun series going forward.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians: Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2, 01:40 p.m EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Kansas City Royals +190 +1.5 (-120) O 7 (-105) Cleveland Guardians -225 -1.5 (+100) U 7 (-115)

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians: Pick

There is no competition between the pitchers today as Shane Bieber is all set to take to the hill for the Guardians. He has been phenomenal for a team that has done wonders this season. In 195.0 IPs, Shane has managed 195 strikeout at an astounding 2.91 ERA.

Pick: Shane Bieber Total Strikeouts Over 6.5 (-110)

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians: Prediction

There are very slim chances for the Royals to win back-to-back games against the Guardians at home. The inclusion of Shane Bieber in the lineup will make it even more difficult for Kansas to get a chance.

Prediction: Guardians Total Runs Over 3.5 (-150)

