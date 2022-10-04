Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - October 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will play the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday (October 4) in MLB action.

The Royals are fifth in the American League Central, winning 65 games and losing 95. They have played poorly away from home, going 26–53, and are 4-6 in their last ten matchups.

The Guardians, meanwhile, are in top spot in the Americal League Central with 90 wins at a win rate of 0.563. They have a great home record of 44-35 and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Tuesday,October 4; 6.10 pm EDT

Venue: Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER ROYALS +163 +190 o7.5(-102) GUARDIANS -180 -160 u7.5(-120)

The Royals are dependent on Bobby Witt Jr. for scoring duties. He has done well in scoring and has an OPS of 0.735, 80 RBIs and 20 home runs this season.

The team didn't have many options in the pitching department and had to count on Brady Singer for pitching duties. He has played well, with an ERA of 3.23 and 150 Ks at a WHIP of 1.14.

The Guardians, meanwhile, have done well in scoring this season. Jose Ramirez has played a key role in his excellent contribution with an average of 0.275. The Guardians are a complete team, with multiple contributors to scoring.

In pitching, they have many options too. Emmanuel Clase is one of them. He has an ERA of 1.38 and a WHIP of 0.73 this season.

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians Best Pick

Cal Quantrill will be on the mound for the Guardians. He has done a great job this season and comes into the game with a 14-5 win-loss record. He has done well in the last seven days. Quantrill's performances against the Royals have been great, and he's in great form and provides additional value to his pitching.

Pick: Quantrill, hits allowed, under (-170)

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction

The Royals will try to win this game by replicating their performance in the last game.

The Guardians, meanwhile, will have one of their best pitchers and will be at an advantage to win. They are likely to exploit the Royals' poor pitching and score enough for a convincing win.

Prediction: Take the Guardians in ML (-180)

