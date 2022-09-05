Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 5 | 2022 MLB Season  

The Kansas City Royals are hosting the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game, American League Central series, starting today.

There is stiff competition between the top three teams in the AL Central. The Minnesota Twins share top position with the Guardians, but nothing is certain as of now. The Guardians' recent run of 2-8 has caused them to give up their solo hold on the division lead. A 68-64 record for both Minnesota and Cleveland proves just how dicey the situation is. Right behind them are the Chicago White Sox, at 67-67.

"Final 6-3" - Guardians

For the Royals, their journey is over. With a 55-80 record, they cannot climb the ladder as the difference is too big. However, their 5-5 record in the last 10 might worry the Guardians. The home team must capitalize on this opportunity and have a shot at the away team. If all goes according to plan, the Kansas City Royals could cause an upset against the Guardians.

"Series-win Sunday" #TogetherRoyal - Royals

Cleveland will have to be on their toes from now on in order to maintain the second spot. If they let it slip, they might find themselves out of the lead altogether. Their terrible recent form could have a negative impact in the games to come. This is a make-or-break situation for the Guardians.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians: Match Details

Match: Clevaland Guardians @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Monday, September 5, 08:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Odds: Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Kansas City Royals +115 +1.5 (-150) U 7.5 (-125) Cleveland Guardians -135 -1.5 (+130) O 7.5 (+105)

Odds favor the Cleveland Guardians for Game 1.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians: Pick

Brady Singer is back for the Royals against the Guardians for Game 1. The pitcher has been in sublime form this season despite the team's performance being below par. Against an underconfident Cleveland, Brady should just go all guns blazing. This is the perfect opportunity for the home team to have more wins under their belt. Brady Singer looks to be the perfect man for this job. A definite pick.

Brady's back-to-back record performances in July have made him a lethal weapon. He threw 12 strikeouts against the Tampa Bay Rays, followed by a 10-strikeout game against the Yankees.

Brady Singer: Season Statistics

GP IP H ER SO ERA 22 121.2 110 45 124 3.33

Royals vs. Guardians: Prediction

Game 1 between Kansas City and Cleveland should be a cracker. The Guardians are low on confidence and the Royals fancy their chances. However, one cannot rule out the Guardians as they have been the better team overall. They will be eager to win this one to maintain their second spot.

Pick/Prediction: Guardians -135

