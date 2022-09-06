Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 6 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will meet the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night. The Guardians beat the Royals on Monday to improve to 69-64. Kansas City is now 55-81 after their loss, while Cleveland leads by one game over the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central.

Kris Bubic, who is 2-10 with a 5.47 ERA, will be on the hill Tuesday for Kansas City. Cleveland's lineup has been poor lately, averaging 2.1 runs per game in their previous seven. They have, however, gone 22-16 against lefty starters this year.

Recently, the Royals' left-hander has been struggling, holding a 7.90 ERA in his past three outings. Bubic has also been pretty bad in his home stadium, sporting a 6.15 ERA while home on the year. Look for Cleveland's bats to wake up against Bubic on Tuesday, considering he's been awful lately.

Cleveland's Shane Bieber gets the call on Tuesday night. He's gone 8-8 with a 3.06 ERA, and he'll be making his 26th start. Lately, the right-hander has been lights-out, sporting a 1.84 ERA in his past five outings.

"Shane Bieber, Filthy 83mph Knuckle Curve." - Rob Friedman

The Guardians' righty has been excellent away from home this season, sporting a 2.97 road ERA. Expect Bieber to keep rolling, facing an offense that ranks 24th in runs per game.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 6, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cleveland Guardians -190 -1.5 (-115) Over 7.5 (-105) Kansas City Royals +165 +1.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115)

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Picks

Jose Ramirez, the switch-hitting third baseman, has a favorable matchup tonight. Ramirez hasn't destroyed lefty pitching this year, but last year he had an OPS of .882 against the southpaws. He does, however, beat up on lefties with high ERAs. Bubic has one of the highest ERAs in the league among pitchers, with over 100 innings. Expect Ramirez to drive in a run on Tuesday.

Pick: Jose Ramirez Over 0.5 RBIs (+115)

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Prediction

The Guardians have won the majority of their meetings with the Royals over the last few years. They're also 15-10 in Bieber's starts, while Kansas City is 7-15 with Bubic on the mound. Back the visitors to lead after five due to their starting pitching advantage.

Prediction: Guardians First 5 Innings -0.5 (-130)

