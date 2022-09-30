Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds, Picks, Lines, and Prediction - September 30 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals (63-93) will begin a 6-game series with the Cleveland Guardians (88-68) on Friday at Progressive Field at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Yesterday's game between the Rays and the Guardians ended in a 2-1 victory for the Guardians. Their offensive leader was Oscar Gonzalez, who finished 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Enyel De Los Santos earned the victory thanks to a scoreless first inning in which he struck out two and did not allow a hit or an earned run.

Last night, the Detroit Tigers defeated the Royals, 10-3. The game's top offensive performer was Ryan O'Hearn (1-for-1 with a double and two RBI), and Jon Heasley, who pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on six hits while striking out one, received the loss.

The Guardians lead the season series 8-5.

With a 63-93 record, the Royals are out of the playoff race and are using their younger players in the season's closing weeks. In its last five games, Kansas City has lost four of them, including a three-game sweep by the Detroit Tigers.

The Guardians have already clinched the AL Central and will be seeded third in the AL playoffs. While Cleveland has won nine of its previous ten games, they have managed to win seven straight series.

Brady Singer vs. Aaron Civale, RHP

Singer makes his 24th start (10-4, 2.99 ERA). In 147 2/3 IP, he has a 1.13 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9, and an 8.8 K/9. He possesses a winning record after three consecutive starts. His most recent start against the Guardians was on September 5: six IP, nine H, three ER, zero BB, one K.

Civale in 85 IP, has a 1.25 WHIP, 2.2 BB/9, and 8.9 K/9. Five of his last six starts have gone in favor of The Guardians. His most recent start against the Royals was on July 8: six H, one ER, zero BB, and six K in seven IP.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Royals @ Guardians

Date & Time: Friday, September 30 at 7.10 PM ET

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Kansas City Royals +115 +1.5 (-195) Over 7.0 (-105) Cleveland Guardians -135 -1.5 (+165) Under 7.0 (-115)

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Picks

Singer has simply been amazing on the mound this season for the Royals. He will face one of the more complete sides in the league this season, led by Jose Ramirez.

There are no visibly injured players on either side, so expect the bullpen to be of paramount importance in Game 1.

Pick: Under 7.0 (-115)

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Prediction

The Guardians are the stronger side on paper. Having already qualified for the playoffs, they will now look to further their chances of winning in their playoff series by performing well in the remaining games of the regular season.

Expect the high-flying Guardians to cover the spread tonight and possibly come out with a win.

Prediction: Guardians (-135)

