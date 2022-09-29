Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 29 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will seek a win against the Detroit Tigers in their three-game MLB series on Thursday (September 29) at the Comerica Park. They are 2-0 down in the series.

Both teams are part of the American League Central division.

Detroit (62-92) has finally given their fans something to cheer about. Despite being out of the playoffs, they have a series win against the Royals. The Tigers are enjoying a solid 7-3 record in their last ten games, second best in the division, after the Cleveland Guardians. Even though it's too late into the season, their good form augurs well for next season.

The Royals (63-92), meanwhile, are 6-4 in their last ten games after losing their last two. Like the Tigers, their season is also over, but they will look to rack up a few wins before the end of the season. They will look to close the series with a win and avoid a clean sweep.

Game 3 is also important for the Royals to keep hold of their fourth spot. If they lose again, the Tigers will replace them by moving up from bottom place. So expect this game to be a fiery contest.

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers: Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Thursday, September 29; 01:10 pm EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Detroit Tigers -135 -1.5 (+160) U 7.5 (-110) Kansas City Royals +115 +1.5 (-190) O 7.5 (-110)

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers: Pick

Eduardo Rodriguez will take to the hill for the Tigers, while Jon Heasley will do so for the Royals. In the battle of the pitchers, Rodriguez has the upper hand with a significantly better 4.37 ERA. Heasley is a little on the higher side with a 4.87 ERA.

Both teams have struggled offensively, resulting in low scoring games. Nevertheless, expect Rodriguez to have a better game than Heasley.

Pick: Eduardo Rodriguez Total Outs Over 17.5 (-120)

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers: Prediction

Game 3 between the two teams looks like a difficult one to predict. Kansas will do everything possible to avoid defeat, so expect a close game.

Prediction: Royal Total Runs Over 3.5 (-110)

