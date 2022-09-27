Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Predictions, and Preview: September 27| 2022 MLB Odds

The Kansas City Royals will meet the Detroit Tigers for a three-game MLB series on Tuesday (September 27). Detroit is hosting the series on their home turf at the Comerica Park in Michigan.

The Tigers and Royals are part of the American League Central division.

Both teams have had an awful season and are languishing in the bottom two spots in the division. Kansas has a terrible (63-90) overall record, whereas Detroit (60-92) has fared even worse. There is hardly anything that separates the two teams in terms of their performances. However, they are on a decent 6-4 run, giving their fans something to cheer about.

The Tigers did the unexpected by defeating the Chicago White Sox away from home. Nobody expected them to win the series, but they did. That made their fans very happy, and the Tigers are confident of repeating a similar feat at home against the Royals.These sorts of performances towards the end of the season can build morale going into the next season.

The Royals, meanwhile, are also coming off a win against a very solid Seattle Mariners. Even though the playoffs dream is over for Kansas, getting wins is always welcome. It's exciting for the fans, even though there's nothing on the line. An enthralling series could ensue, despite both teams having little to play for.

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers: Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 27; 06:40 pm EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Detroit Tigers -110 +1.5 (-180) U 8 (-110) Kansas City Royals -110 -1.5 (-165) O 8 (-110)

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers: Pick

There isn't a lot to separate between the two pitchers for the game: Zack Greinke ( 4-9) plays for Kansas and Joey Wentz (2-2) for the Tigers. This will be a battle between a veteran and a rookie. The 38-year-old Greinke brings in a lot of experience, registering a 4.16 ERA season, while Wentz has a better ERA (3.13).

However, the numbers are misleading, as Wentz has only played five games to Greinke's 24 for the season. Against a weak Detroit team, Greinke's experience come come in handy.

Pick: Zack Greinke Total Strikeouts Over O 2.4 (-170)

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers: Prediction

Expect the teams to have a blast and make this game a high scoring one.

Prediction: Tigers 1st 5 Innings Total Over 1.5 (-130)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far