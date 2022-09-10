Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Odds, line, Picks, and Prediction - September 9 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will face the Detroit Tigers in a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. Game 1 is scheduled to be played on Friday night at 8:10 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here.

This will be a series between the two American League Central teams who sit at the bottom of the standings and have no playoff chances.

The Royals lost their last series at home to the Cleveland Guardians, taking their overall record to 56-82. However, they won their most recent series against the Tigers on the road in August. This series will just be a means to make amends for the horrid season they have had so far.

"This is so pure." - Royals

The Tigers have lost four of their last five games, taking their record to 52-85 and 22-45 away from home. They lost their most recent series against the Los Angeles Angels and are just trying to find a viable point to finish the season on a positive note.

"Tungsten Arm O'Doyle would be proud." - tigers

The Royals will start Daniel Lynch on the mound. He has an ERA of 4.82, a 1.54 WHIP, and a 4-9 (W-L). He has lost four of his five most recent starts. In his last outing against the Tigers, he gave up four runs on five hits in five innings. He will be looking for a consolation win against the Tigers this time around.

The Tigers will start Joey Wentz on the mound. This will be his third start of the season, as this is his debut season in the major leagues. He will surely be looking to impress his bullpen coach with a good performance tonight and reassure the faith put in him by the roster.

Match Details: Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Friday, September 9, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Detroit Tigers +115 +1.5 (-175) Over 8.5 (-115) Kansas City Royals -135 -1.5 (+150) Under 8.5 (-105)

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers: Best Picks and Predictions

This will be Wentz's third start of the season. Expect the Royals to attack him early in the game to gain the upper hand and topple the young pitchers' confidence. The Royals will look for maximum hits in the early innings.

Pick: Joey Wentz Under 3.5 Strikeouts (-105)

The Royals will look to score early and put the Tigers under pressure. They have not struck out much as a unit and will be looking to win this series at home. Bettors should pick up a resounding win for the home team tonight.

The Royals to record a win (-135)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt