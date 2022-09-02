Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions September 2, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season  

The Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers kick off a three-game series Friday at Comerica Park.

Both teams are coming off of a losing series. KC dropped two of three to the Chicago White Sox, and the Seattle Mariners were brutally swept by the Tigers — outscored 21-6.

41% Dodgers (86-37)

40% Braves (78-48)

39% Astros (81-45)

38% Brewers (65-58)

38% Yankees (76-48)



Lowest:



29% White Sox (63-62)

29% Tigers (48-77)

30% Nationals (42-83)

31% Royals (51-75)

"29% Tigers (48-77)" - MLBRandonStats

Pitching in this one are Daniel Lynch for the Royals and Drew Hutchinson for the Tigers.

Lynch's sophomore season is barely going any better than his rookie season. He finished last year with an ERA of 5.36 after 15 starts. Lynch is 22 starts deep into this season and has an ERA of 4.70.

Hutchinson is having a decent year, bouncing between the bullpen and a starting role. However, playing for the Tigers has undoubtedly affected some of his stats, as he enters play with a 2-7 record and an ERA of 4.01.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Friday, September 2, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

"There's nothing more liberating than enjoying a lovely summer day at Tiger’s Stadium..." - detroitisit

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? Team Totals Royals (-108) Yes (-115) Over 4 Runs (-110) Tigers (-108) No (-125) Over 4 Runs (-106)

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Best Picks

Drew Waters has been making waves since being called up to the Show. The Royals acquired him from the Braves a month ago and called him up a week ago. In nine games, he has two multihit performances, quite impressive for such a young fellow. Bettors should look for him to do it again.

Drew Waters to Record 2+ Hits (+270)

Drew Waters is still searching for his first long ball in the majors.

Javier Baez is having the worst season of his career. However, he may be putting something together here at the end of the season, having seven hits in his last seven games. He has five years left on his contract with the Tigers, so he doesn't have too much to worry about, but he would love to go into the off-season on a high note.

Javier Baez to Record an RBI (+135)

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Prediction

Remove the Oakland A's from the equation, and these are the two worst teams in the American League. There is nothing attractive about this matchup; it's truly a gambler's game. With that being said, there is excellent value for the Royals today, and all gambling devotees should hop on it.

Kansas City (-108)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt