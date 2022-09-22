Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 21 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will host the Minnesota Twins at the Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday (September 21) in MLB action.

The Royals pulled off a massive upset in the first game of the series. The Twins still have a lot riding on this series, and if results don’t go their way, a playoff berth will slip from their grasp.

The Royals defied all odds last time out, beating the Twins 5-4. No one gave them a chance in the contest and almost wrote them off the entire series, as the Royals have been poor all campaign.

Back-to-back home games should spur them on for better performances and carry on their new-found good form. Their home record overall has been quite poor, as they have gone 35-41 at home, but their last result should give them a lot of confidence.

Zack Greinke and Scott Barlow performed admirably for the Royals, as they racked up three strikeouts apiece in their last game. Drew Waters is set to miss out for the Royals due to injury, though.

The Twins, meanwhile, endured a surprise loss against the Royals last time out. They have been quite strong this season, with an overall record of 73-75. They are in the running for the wildcard berth in the AL Central, as they are only three wins behind the White Sox in second.

The Twins were let down by their star man Luis Arraez, who failed to get a single hit or run in their last game. Carlos Correa played well, though, registering three hits. Trevor Megill and Kyle Garlick are set to miss out for the Twins due to injury.

Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Kansas City Royals

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 21, 8:10 pm ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins Best Picks

The top picks for the game are Daniel Lynch of the Royals and Bailey Ober of the Twins. Lynch has an ERA of 5.15, while Miley's ERA is 3.49.

Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins Betting Odds

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Kansas City Royals +1.5 +120 Under 7.5 Minnesota Twins -1.5 -136 Over 7.5

Royals vs Twins Final Prediction

Following a surprise victory, the Royals will be buzzing to get into this contest, but will lightning strike twice? The Twins should be considered favorites once again and should win this one.

Minnesota Twins: -1.5

