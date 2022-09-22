Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 22 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Minnesota Twins in the final game of their MLB series at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday (September 22) afternoon. The Royals have already clinched the series 2-0 but trail the season series 12-6.

The Royals beat the Twins 5-2 last night, taking their overall season record to 60-89. They have no chance of making the playoffs this season and have already been eliminated from their division. They will look to sweep away the Twins to save face and boost their morale.

The Twins have lost three games in a row and are in dire need of a win to keep their chances of clinching a wildcard spot alive.

They are 73-76 this season and sit 8.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners, who currently own the last wildcard spot in the American League. It will be a fight to the end. There are only 15 games left in the season, so the Twins need to keep winning to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Royals will start Jonathan Heasley on the mound. He has an ERA of 5.09, a 1.51 WHIP, and a 3-8 overall record. This will be his 19th start of the season and first against the Twins. He has won just twice in his previous five starts and has been sub-par on the hill. He will look to get a sweeping win tonight to clinch the series.

The Twins will give the ball to Josh Winder. He is 4-4 this season with a 1.26 WHIP. He has struggled on the hill this season and has been inconsistent with his pitching regime. Winder has registered three losses in a row. He hasn't dished out too many strikes in a game but will hope to give his team a much-needed win today.

Match Details: Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Kansas City Royals

Date and Time: Thursday, September 22; 12:10 pm ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Minnesota Twins -130 -1.5 (+120) Over 8.0 (-115) Kansas City Royals +110 +1.5 (-140) Under 8.0 (-105)

Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins Best Picks

Heasley has had his struggles on the mound. The Twins are in dire need of a win tonight and will likely execute a good hitting display against the struggling pitcher of the Royals. The Twins will look to continue to rake in some hits as they seek to win the final game of the series.

Pick: Royals under 3.5 total runs (-115)

Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins Final Prediction

The Twins should win the final game of the series and get the much-needed win they desperately seek. They will look to end their losing streak and bring back positive momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

Twins -130

