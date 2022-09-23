Kansas City Royals vs Seattle Mariners MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will host the Seattle Mariners in a three-game MLB series on Friday (September 23). Both teams are coming off wins in their previous outing, but it could be a difficult game for the Royals.

Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez came out strong for the Royals in their win against the Minnesota Twins. A tight attack from the pitchers allowed them to restrict the Twins to only two runs, and Kansas scored five. The win gave the fans something to cheer about, and they enjoyed the home victory.

Seattle, meanwhile, is a very strong and solid team in the American League West division.

They are second to the Houston Astros, who have already clinched the division with 99 wins. The Mariners have cemented second spot and are almost assured of the playoffs. Even though their pitchers struggled in the last game, the batters made sure to get the job done.

Kansas City Royals vs Seattle Mariners: Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Friday, September 23; 08:10 pm EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs Seattle Mariners: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Kansas City Royals -137 -1.5 (+160) U 7.5 (-107) Seattle Mariners +116 +1.5 (-200) O 7.5 (-112)

Kansas City Royals vs Seattle Mariners: Pick

Brady Singer (9-4) has the opportunity to hold center against the Seattle Mariners. Compared to his opposite number for today, Mark Gonzalez (10-14), Singer has better statistics. He has maintained a 3.07 ERA for the season, whereas Gonzalez is just above 4.

The Royals could look to take advantage of their pitcher's prowess and if their offense complements him, they could have a chance. However, Seattle is a strong team, sso it would take a great team effort to beat them. Brady is the definite pick of the game.

Pick: Brady Singer Total Strikeouts O 4.5 (-140)

Kansas City Royals vs Seattle Mariners: Prediction

The Seattle Mariners are the favorites to win Game 1 against the Royals. They are a well-balanced team and are in a much better position in the league than the hosts. Nevertheless, it should be an exciting contest between Seattle's offense and Kansas' defense, but Seattle should win this one.

Prediction: City Royals (-137)

