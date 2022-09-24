Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners MLB Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction: September 24 | 2022 MLB Season

After winning Game 1, the Kansas City Royals host the Seattle Mariners in the second of their three-game series on Saturday (September 24) where the Mariners will look to bounce back in style.

Game 1 saw a slight upset as the Mariners succumbed to a defeat against a struggling Kansas team. It had to be Brady Singer versus the Seattle offense and it looked like the former won the battle.

Brady was absolutely fantastic for the home team, as in 7 IPs he achieved 8 strikeouts, conceding a single earned run in the process. Alongside him, the top three batters chipped in with valuable contributions as the Royals finished the game 5-1. Seattle will be gunning to make a comeback in Game 2.

"Brady gave us a great one." - Royals

It was a rather disappointing and unexpected night for the Mariners. They were far from their best and there were hardly any notable contributions from any player. Marco Gonzalez too had a bad day on the field, giving up 2 earned runs in 5 IPs and managing only 3 strikeouts. However, the Mariners are too strong a team to let this go. They will definitely try to come back stronger in the next game.

Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners: Match Details

Fixture: Seatlle Mariners @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24, 07:10 p.m EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Kansas City Royals +150 +1.5 (-115) U 8 (-105) Seattle Mariners -175 -1.5 (-105) O 8 (-115)

Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners: Pick

Logan Gilbert (13-6) will be in action for today's game against the Royals. This is not good news for the home team as Logan is one of the best in the business.

In his last outing, Gilbert secured 11 strikeouts, giving away just one earned run in 6.0 IPs. These statistics are scary, especially when the team is looking to take revenge.

Logan is, without a doubt, the pick of the game.

Pick: Logan Gilbert Total Strikeouts O 5.5 (-105)

Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners: Prediction

If defense has been taken care of by Logan, their offense will have to perform at its best. J.P. Crawford and Carlos Santana will have to come up with the goods tonight. If this combination works out, there is no doubt the Mariners will win the game. Odds also favor the team from the west, so Game 2 should go their way.

Prediction: Mariners 1st 5 Innings Total Over 2.5 (+100)

