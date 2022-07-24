Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night. The Rays defeated the Royals 7-3 on Friday to bring their record to 52-41. Kansas City is now 36-57 after losing the series opener. Tampa Bay currently has control of the first Wild Card spot, up 1.5 games on the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.

"Back up and running #RaysUp" - Rays Baseball

Brady Singer will be on the hill Saturday for the Royals. He is 4-3 with a 3.95 ERA in 11 starts this year. This Rays offense that he'll be up against ranks #20 in runs per game. In their last seven, they're averaging exactly five runs per contest.

The Kansas City right-hander has been solid in his home stadium, holding a 3.77 ERA while home this year. Expect him to have another serviceable outing on Saturday night where he's more comfortable.

"Brady Singer heads to the mound tonight vs. the Rays. #TogetherRoyal" - Royals

Luis Patino gets the ball Saturday for the Rays, carrying a 0-1 record and a 6.75 ERA. He'll be making just his third start of the season, and he'll face a Royals lineup that scores the fifth-fewest runs per game. Look for him to be used as an opener before he turns the game over to the bullpen.

The Rays always have strong relief arms, and this year they have a 3.41 team bullpen ERA. Expect the Royals to have a hard time plating runners on Saturday.

Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Saturday, July 23, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Rays -108 -1.5 (+136) Over 9.5 (-118) Kansas City Royals -108 +1.5 (-164) Over 9.5 (-104)

Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Picks

Andrew Benintendi has been hot the last few weeks, playing up his potential trade value. While it's not clear how much longer he'll be in Kansas City, count on him to pick up a single today from the top of the order.

Pick: Andrew Benintendi Over 0.5 Singles (-150)

Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Prediction

The Rays are the much stronger team overall, and a lot of that has to do with their shutdown pitching staff. The Royals hit for contact, but they don't have a menacing offense by any means. Expect Tampa Bay to clinch the series on Saturday and expect the total to stay under.

Prediction: Rays ML (-108) & Total Under 10.5 Runs (-142)

