Kansas City vs. Denver Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 29 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Kansas City Roos will face the Denver Pioneers in a Summit League matchup on Thursday, December 29.

The Roos are just 5-9 while the Pioneers are 9-5.

Kansas City vs. Denver Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Roos at Denver Pioneers

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29, 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Magness Arena, Denver, Colorado

Kansas City vs. Denver Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Kansas City Roos +2.5(-110) Over 133.5(-105) +120 Denver Pioneers -2.5(-110) Under 133.5(-115) -144

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Kansas City vs. Denver Key Stats

The 5-9 Kansas City Roos have been one of the worst offenses in the entire NCAA this season. The Roos have scored just 64.1 points per game, which ranks 337th out of the 363 teams in the nation. They have been better on the defensive end, allowing 65.9 points per game, which ranks 109th in the nation. Kasnas City's offensive rating, 95.1, ranks 335th in the nation, while their defensive rating, 97.9, ranks 165th in the nation.

The Roos are led by Marvin Menzies, who is in his first year with the program. Menzies previously coached the UNLV Rebels for three seasons and the New Mexico State Aggies for nine seasons. Kansas City does not have a single top-100 recruit on the roster and has just two players scoring in double figures.

The 9-5 Denver Pioneers have averaged 75.9 points per game, ranking 121st in the nation. Their defense has been much worse, however, as they are allowing opponents to score 73.6 points per game, ranking 296th in the nation. Denver's offensive rating, 107.2, ranks 129th in the nation, while their defensive rating, 103.8, ranks 290th.

The Pioneers are led by head coach Jeff Wulbrun, who is in his second year leading the program in his first head coaching opportunity after spending much of the previous 35 years as an assistant coach. Denver doesn't have a top-100 recruit on their roster, however, they do have six players who average at least 10.0 points per game.

Kansas City vs. Denver Betting Prediction

The matchup between the Kansas City Roos and Denver Pioneers will pit strength against strength as the Roos defense will look to shut down a strong Pioneers offense. Look for Kansas City's poor offense to struggle to keep pace with Denver. Expect the Pioneers to protect their home court and win by at least three points.

Pick: Denver Pioneers -2.5 (-110)

