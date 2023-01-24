Kansas State vs Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 24| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Kansas State Wildcats are off to a tremendous 17-2 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, first in the Big 12 Conference, and are currently on a two-game winning streak.

They are coming off a win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (68-58) in their previous outing, where Markquis Nowell produced a 23-point performance along with 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

They will now take on the Iowa State Cyclones, who are on a 14-4 start to the season, third in the same conference, and coming off a loss against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (61-59) in their last outing.

Osun Osunniyi scored 15 points but it wasn't enough to seal the win. They will now host this game at the James. H. Hilton Coliseum on Tuesday, January 24th where they will look to get back to winning ways. The Wildcats, on the other hand, will be looking to secure their third consecutive win.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Iowa State Cyclones: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Kansas State Wildcats +190 +5.5 (-110) O 134.5 (-110) Iowa State Cyclones -230 -5.5 (-110) U 134.5 (-110)

The Wildcats have had a brilliant start to the season. Their conference record is 6-1 at the moment whereas their away record is 3-2.

The team is well above the average mark in offense, scoring 77.9 points per game, which ranks 51st in the country, along with 32.7 offensive rebounds, while conceding 67.5 points per game, which ranks 134th in the country.

The Iowa State Cyclones are not far behind. Their conference record is 5-2 at the moment, whereas their home record is a perfect 10-0.

The team is just around the average mark in offense, scoring 70.6 points per game, which ranks 205th in the country, while conceding 58.6 points per game, which ranks 8th in the country.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Iowa State Cyclones: Match Details

Fixture: Kansas State Wildcats @ Iowa State Cyclones

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 09:00 p.m ET

Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Kansas State Wildcats vs Iowa State Cyclones: Prediction

The Wildcats are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games against a team that has a winning record. They are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games.

The Wildcats have a 6-4 advantage over the Cyclones in their last ten meetings. However, Iowa are hosting the game, which keeps this matchup in the balance.

Final Prediction: Kansas State +5.5 (-110)

