Kansas State vs TCU Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 14 | Big 12 | College Basketball

When the Kansas State Wildcats (15-1) take on the TCU Horned Frogs (13-3) on Saturday afternoon, they will be attempting to win their tenth straight game. The Wildcats are five-point favorites after defeating Oklahoma State 65–57.

The Horned Frogs were 6.5-point underdogs when they lost to the Longhorns, 79–75. In their last 10 games against the Horned Frogs, the Wildcats have a 6-4 record.

Kansas State vs TCU Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Kansas State Wildcats +175 +5 (-115) Over 147.5 (-110) TCU Horned Frogs -205 -5 (-105) Under 147.5 (-110)

Kansas State vs TCU Match Details

Fixture: Kansas State Wildcats at TCU Horned Frogs

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14 at 2:00 pm ET

Venue: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Wroth, Texas

Kansas State vs TCU Key Stats

The Wildcats are having a good time right now as they come into this game on a nine-game winning streak. They will attempt to maintain their winning streak by defeating the Horned Frogs, which would mark their third straight victory on the road and tenth straight victory overall.

The Wildcats score an average of 78.8 points per game. In their most recent game, they scored 65 points while shooting 35.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range.

Despite allowing 66.3 points per game, the Wildcats have done admirably on defense. In their previous game, they gave up 57 points, so if they want to win this one, they will need to put out a similar effort.

The Horned Frogs have had a tough week and enter this contest with a two-game losing streak. With a victory against the Wildcats, which would be their 12th victory in their previous 14 games, they will attempt to end their winning streak.

The Horned Frogs score 77.8 points per contest on average. In their most recent game, they scored 75 points while making 26.7 percent of their three-point attempts and 49.2 percent of their field goals.

The Horned Frogs did a good job on defense, allowing 64.4 points per game. They need to play better if they want to win after giving up 79 points in their previous game.

Kansas State vs TCU Betting Prediction

The offensive performance of the Wildcats on the road has been strong, averaging more than 80 points per game while connecting on 49% of their attempts. They don't get as many extra scoring opportunities against the Horned Frogs because they don't rebound the ball as proficiently as they do.

The Horned Frogs, who average more than eight steals per game at home, will benefit from the Wildcats' carelessness with the ball as they turn the ball over an average of more than 15 times a game, which gives them more chances to score.

Expect the Wildcats' offense to be restrained by the Horned Frogs, who limit opponents to 61 points or less per game at home. Take the home team to cover the spread in this contest.

Pick: TCU Horned Frogs -5 (-105)

