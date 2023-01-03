Kansas State vs Texas Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 3 | Big 12 | College Basketball

The sixth-ranked Texas Longhorns will be the opponent for the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night. The Wildcats come into the game after defeating West Virginia at home in overtime, 82-76, on Saturday afternoon, covering as a one-point favorite.

In their most recent game, the Longhorns defeated Oklahoma, 70-69, on the road on a Saturday afternoon, although they were unable to cover the spread despite being 3.5-point favorites. The Wildcats have an advantage over the clubs overall, 23-21, including a road victory of 66-65 in their most recent matchup on January 18, 2022.

Kansas State vs Texas Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Kansas State Wildcats +340 +9 (-110) Over 135.5 (-110) Texas Longhorns -440 -9 (-110) Under 135.5 (-110)

Kansas State vs Texas Match Details

Fixture: Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Longhorns

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Moosy Center, Austin, TX

Kansas State vs Texas Key Stats

The Wildcats' winning streak now stands at six games after defeating West Virginia at home on Saturday in overtime. With the game still to play, the Wildcats have moved to 12-1 overall and are currently undefeated in the Big 12.

The Wildcats have an above-average offensive rating thus far this season, ranking 119th in scoring offense with an average of 75.6 points per 100 possessions. The Wildcats average 35.5 rebounds per game and 18.5 assists (ninth) per game, respectively. The Wildcats' defense is above average; they allow 62 points per 100 possessions, which places them 40th in the country.

The Longhorns faced Oklahoma on the road and had to battle all the way to the end, but they succeeded and earned their sixth straight victory. In an effort to maintain their current winning streak, the Longhorns advanced to 12-1 overall and are currently 1-0 in the Big 12.

The Longhorns are 18th in the nation in scoring offense for the year, with an average of 82.7 points per 100 possessions this season. The Longhorns average 37.8 rebounds per game while also averaging 18.3 assists per game, ranking 11th overall. The Longhorns are 45th in the nation in scoring defense with an average of 62.7 points allowed per 100 possessions.

Kansas State vs Texas Betting Prediction

Since each team has won 12 of its first 13 games this season, something has to give in this matchup. The Longhorns have been doing well recently. The Longhorns have strong defensive play and good shooting, so expect them to use their home-court advantage to secure victory in this game.

Pick: UT Longhorns -9 (-110)

