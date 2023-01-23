Kansas vs. Baylor Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 23 | Big 12 | College Basketball

When the Kansas Jayhawks take on the Baylor Bears in a Big 12 matchup on Monday night, they will seek to snap their two-game losing streak. Prior to their previous two losses to Kansas State and TCU, the Jayhawks had won 10 straight games. The Bears won their fourth game in a row on Saturday, sneaking past Oklahoma with a score of 62-60.

Kansas vs. Baylor Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Kansas Jayhawks +105 +1.5 (-110) Over 149 (-110) Baylor Bears -125 -1.5 (-110) Under 149 (-110)

Kansas vs. Baylor Match Details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks at Baylor Bears

Date and Time: Monday, January 23 at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

Kansas vs. Baylor Key Stats

The Jayhawks, who are attempting to defend their championship from the previous season, have hit their first rocky patch this year. At the end of November, against then-No. 22 Tennessee, the Jayhawks suffered their lone loss after winning 16 of their first 17 games. Prior to dropping two straight games against the Wildcats and Horned Frogs last week, they recovered with a 10-game winning streak.

Wilson averages 21.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game to lead the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick, the team's second-leading scorer (14.4), was limited to eight points on three of thirteen shots against TCU. With a 52.1% clip from behind the arc and a 36.1% three-point shooting percentage, the Jayhawks have been a strong offensive club overall this season.

The Bears have had a successful non-conference season, winning 10 of their 12 games. Virginia and Marquette were the Bears' opponents in their two losses. The Bears had a difficult start to Big 12 play, losing to teams like Iowa State, TCU, and the Wildcats to finish the season 0-3 in the league. They responded by going on a four-game winning streak, defeating Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia, and Oklahoma State.

With only eight victories in 43 matches overall, the Bears have had trouble beating the Jayhawks, but they have split their last six games. They are one of the best offensive teams in college basketball entering this contest, coming in second in adjusted efficiency ratings. The Bears have strong shooting from all areas of the court, and their offensive rebounding percentage is ninth nationally.

Kansas vs. Baylor Betting Prediction

Coming into this clash, the teams have quite different perspectives on themselves because the Jayhawks have dropped back-to-back games while the Bears have won four consecutive. Since the end of the previous season, the Bears have proved difficult to beat at home, winning 14 of their previous 16 games there.

The Jayhawks' current mindset worries me, but I'm also concerned about their lack of offensive potency in this contest. The Bears have one of the best offensive records in the nation, whereas Wilson is responsible for the majority of the scoring for the Jayhawks.

Steer clear of the Jayhawks because they have only covered the spread once in their last five games. Take the Bears to cover the spread and win in front of their home crowd.

Pick: Baylor Bears (-125)

