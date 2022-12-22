Kansas vs Harvard Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 22 | Ivy League battles Big-12 | College Basketball

The Harvard Crimson will play game six of its six-game road trip on Thursday night when it visits the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks.

Tuesday's 62-57 victory over UC Irvine was the Crimson's first victory of the trip. The Jayhawks are coming into this game on a four-game winning streak and have won 10 of their first 11 games this season.

Kansas vs Harvard Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Harvard Crimson +21.5 (-110) Over 139 (-110) Kansas Jayhawks -21.5 (-110) Under 139 (-110)

Kansas vs Harvard Match Details

Fixture: Harvard Crimson at UK Jayhawks

Date and Time: Thursday, December 22 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Kansas vs Harvard key Stats

The Crimson has had a solid start this season, winning five of its first six games. Since then, the Crimson has had some consistency concerns, finishing 3-3 in its previous six games. They lost to Fordham and UMass as three-point underdogs and two-point underdogs, respectively, but on Sunday, when they lost to Howard, they were 10-point favorites.

However, they recovered on Tuesday, defeating UC Irvine 62–57 despite being 9.5-point underdogs. Chris Ledlum led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds in the victory, which served as the first stop on a six-game road trip.

After defeating the then-No. 14 Indiana in an 84-62 rout on Saturday, the No. 4 Jayhawks are aiming to maintain their unblemished home record on Thursday. The Jayhawks won six straight games to start their title defense in November, including a victory over then-No. 7 Duke.

At the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, they suffered their lone defeat, falling to then-No. 22 Tennessee in a 64-50 final. With a four-game winning streak, they have recovered, defeating Texas Southern, Seton Hall, Missouri, and Indiana. The Jayhawks are in the middle of a three-game homestand that will end with an Oklahoma State game on New Year's Eve.

Kansas vs Harvard Betting Prediction

The Crimson, who are second-worst in the nation on three-point shooting, won't be able to improve against a quality defensive squad in one of the most difficult conditions in the sport. The Jayhawks enjoy utilizing transition plays as much as they can, which enables them to narrowly cover wide spreads. For tonight's spread, choose the home team to win.

Pick: Kansas Jayhawks -21.5 (-110)

